 

Trisha Paytas in Disbelief After The Weeknd Slides Into Her DM

The 35-year-old YouTube personality reveals that the Canadian musician reached out to her after she gushed over his HBO show 'The Idol' on 'The Zach Sang Show' podcast.

  • Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - One of Trisha Paytas's wildest dreams has come true. In a new interview, the 35-year-old YouTube personality revealed that she manifested singer/actor The Weeknd sending her a direct message on Instagram.

Trisha shared that the "Starboy" hitmaker reached out to her after she gushed over his HBO show "The Idol" on Zach Sang's podcast, "The Zach Sang Show". "Literally yesterday, The Weeknd 'liked' the Zach Sang clip on Instagram publicly and sent me a DM saying, 'Thanks for the support, me and my team appreciate it,' " Trisha told Paper magazine.

Trisha went on to share that she's in disbelief after reading the message. "I was like, 'Me and my team? Does that mean it's Abel DMing me?' That is wild to me. I still can't get over it," she noted.

She added that she "screenshotted" the interaction, adding, "I did everything, like that is crazy. And he 'liked' it publicly! Everyone was like, 'The Weeknd 'liked' your clip!"

"I really do think that's manifesting it because it's speaking it out loud," the "Celebrity Big Brother" alum divulged. "And when you think about stuff constantly, it's manifesting."

During the interview, the star, who is pregnant with her second child, said that the first time her husband Moses Hacmon played the Canadian musician's songs in the car, it was after "The Idol". "But I didn't know. I was like, 'Is this Michael Jackson?' " she recalled. "For me, I only ever knew The Weeknd from 'The Idol', so I thought he was a rapper or something. So when I heard his songs, I was like, 'That sounds like Michael Jackson.' "

During her appearance in the December 6 episode of Zach Sang's podcast, Trisha shared that she became a fan of The Weeknd after watching "The Idol". "I didn't even know who he was," she admitted. "[My husband] Moses was like, 'Oh, he's a rapper or a singer' … I had no idea. Now I'm a fan."

