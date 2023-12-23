 

Vin Diesel Blasted as 'Creepy' After Video of Him Hitting on 'Sexy' YouTuber Resurfaces Amid Lawsuit

The 'Fast and Furious' star is dragged online for his cringy comments on Brazilian YouTuber Carol Moreira, who interviewed him in 2017 to promote his film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'.

AceShowbiz - Vin Diesel has been slammed over an old interview which resurfaced online in the wake of sexual battery lawsuit against him. The actor has been branded "creepy" for hitting on a "beautiful" and "sexy" YouTuber in the said clip.

The "Fast and Furious" star sat down with Brazilian YouTuber Carol Moreira in 2017 to promote his film "xXx: Return of Xander Cage". After answering some questions about his career, he started gushing about her looks.

"God you're so beautiful, you're so beautiful man, am I right or wrong?" he said, before turning to crew members off-camera. Looking blushed, Moreira responded to the compliment, "Thank you."

But the Dominic Toretto depicter did not stop there. "How am I supposed to do this interview?" he continued. "She's so beautiful. Let's get out of here, let's go have lunch. My god I love her. Look how beautiful she is, god I love her wow."

In a latter part of the interview, when the blonde beauty asked Diesel to deliver his famous catchphrase "I Am Groot" in Portuguese, he once again turned the subject on her. "I love her. Man, she's so f**king sexy. I can't do this interview. Look at her Does anyone say this? What's wrong? Am I the only one saying look how beautiful," he said.

The 56-year-old then began crawling towards Moreira. "She's so f**king beautiful it's like I can't even do an interview with her," he added. "Someone saved me. When did this turn into beautiful world?"

After the video made its way to Twitter, social media users blasted Diesel for his unprofessional behavior during the interview. "This is so f**king creepy holy s**t," one person commented. Another reacted, "I always found this to be creepy."

Someone dubbed it "one of the cringiest interviews ever. Gross!!" A fourth person weighed in, "omg he's so weird. I didn't know vin was like that." Agreeing, someone else added, "Yup. That video turned me right off of him. Disrespectful, unprofessional and predatory."

The video resurfaced after Vin was sued by his former assistant, Asta Jonasson. In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, December 21, she alleged a violent encounter with the actor at the St. Regis Hotel, Atlanta in September 2010 during the filming of "Fast Five".

The lawsuit claimed he "forcibly grabbed Ms. Jonasson, groped her breasts, and kissed her." He reportedly "pinned her against the wall with his body and grabbed Ms. Jonasson's hand and placed it on his erect penis."

Responding to the lawsuit, Diesel's lawyer Bryan Freedman said in a statement on Thursday, "Let me be very clear, Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations."

