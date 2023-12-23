 

Offset Denies Partying With 6ix9ine's Ex Jade on His Birthday After Cardi B Split Despite Pics

Offset Denies Partying With 6ix9ine's Ex Jade on His Birthday After Cardi B Split Despite Pics
Instagram
Celebrity

After the former Migos member and Jade appeared to be pictured at the same venue, footage shows that the rapper arrived hours after Jade left the Miami restaurant.

  • Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Offset wasn't not partying with Jade despite pictures suggesting otherwise. The rapper has denied linking up with 6ix9ine's ex-girlfriend, whose real name is Rachel Wattley, after they were pictured at the same venue.

"Cap. This was not my party I had a private event at coco," the estranged husband of Cardi B wrote in the comments section of a post comparing his picture with Jade's which appeared to be taken at the same place. He explained, "I attended a public party at Playa after and was only there for 9 mins and the owner will be pulling the security footage."

The former Migos star went on clapping back at the wild speculation, "Tired of my name being attached to dumb s**t!" He insisted, "No where am I near this girl I can't control where ppl go it's not my party."

Corroborating Offset's claims, security footage later surfaced online, showing him and Jade at Playa Miami, but not at the same time. Jade and her crew arrived to the restaurant/lounge around 12:39 A.M. on December 15. During this time, Offset was at Coco Miami to ring in his birthday.

Jade and her crew were seen leaving the lounge around 1:38 A.M. After Offset's birthday party, he and his entourage hit up Playa. However, security footage showed that Offset did not arrive to Playa until around 4 A.M., hours after Jade and her crew left.

  Editors' Pick

Jade herself has denied partying with Offset to celebrate his birthday. "I was out eating at a public restaurant I was not at that weak a** party ... Now leave me tf alone," she wrote after the photos surfaced online.

Meanwhile, The Neighborhood Talk has confirmed with a source who said that Cardi's recent Instagram rant had nothing to do with the coincidence in the Miami hot spot.

Cardi confirmed her split from Offset earlier this month. "I've been single for a minute now," she said on Instagram Live. "But I have been afraid to like - not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world."

A few days later, the Bronx femcee lashed out at her estranged husband, accusing him of doing her "dirty" after six years of marriage. "He like to play games with me 'cause he knows I'm not an easy girl," she said in a tearful video. "After so many f**king years that I m***a f**kn helped your a**, not even a f**king thank you that I got from your b***h a**."

Despite their seemingly acronymous split, it's reported that the pair are faking their separation for publicity. "I don't believe they split. I know they have a project together that they plan on dropping soon. I think it's all just for [publicity,]" one music industry insider told Media Take Out.

The source believes they are pretending to break up in order to get attention for an upcoming joint project, noting that both hip-hop stars have been struggling to sell records lately.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Paris Hilton Flaunts Figure in Sizzling Red Outfit for New Festive Photos

Trisha Paytas in Disbelief After The Weeknd Slides Into Her DM
Related Posts
Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Offset Insists He Didn't 'Talk or Touch' Chrisean Rock After Blueface Accuses Them of Hooking Up

Offset Insists He Didn't 'Talk or Touch' Chrisean Rock After Blueface Accuses Them of Hooking Up

Offset Hit With New Lawsuit by Security Guard Over Alleged Assault

Offset Hit With New Lawsuit by Security Guard Over Alleged Assault

Offset and Quavo Pen Heartfelt Tributes to Takeoff on First Anniversary of His Death

Offset and Quavo Pen Heartfelt Tributes to Takeoff on First Anniversary of His Death

Latest News
Vin Diesel Blasted as 'Creepy' After Video of Him Hitting on 'Sexy' YouTuber Resurfaces Amid Lawsuit
  • Dec 23, 2023

Vin Diesel Blasted as 'Creepy' After Video of Him Hitting on 'Sexy' YouTuber Resurfaces Amid Lawsuit

Jason Momoa 'Trying to Catch the Last Bits' With His 'Babies' on Christmas
  • Dec 23, 2023

Jason Momoa 'Trying to Catch the Last Bits' With His 'Babies' on Christmas

Trisha Paytas in Disbelief After The Weeknd Slides Into Her DM
  • Dec 23, 2023

Trisha Paytas in Disbelief After The Weeknd Slides Into Her DM

Offset Denies Partying With 6ix9ine's Ex Jade on His Birthday After Cardi B Split Despite Pics
  • Dec 23, 2023

Offset Denies Partying With 6ix9ine's Ex Jade on His Birthday After Cardi B Split Despite Pics

Paris Hilton Flaunts Figure in Sizzling Red Outfit for New Festive Photos
  • Dec 23, 2023

Paris Hilton Flaunts Figure in Sizzling Red Outfit for New Festive Photos

Jason Momoa Is Seemingly Confirmed to Leave DC After 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
  • Dec 23, 2023

Jason Momoa Is Seemingly Confirmed to Leave DC After 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Most Read
Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom
Celebrity

Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom

Olivia Wilde Goes on Date With Film Producer Bryn Mooser After Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde Goes on Date With Film Producer Bryn Mooser After Harry Styles Split

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

Bethenny Frankel Causes Hilarious Commotion at TSA Checkpoint Due to Her Private Parts

Bethenny Frankel Causes Hilarious Commotion at TSA Checkpoint Due to Her Private Parts

The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed

The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed

Taylor Swift Won't Spend Christmas With Travis Kelce's Family

Taylor Swift Won't Spend Christmas With Travis Kelce's Family

Stormy Daniels Insists Donald Trump's Indictments Should Be Enough to Send Him to Jail

Stormy Daniels Insists Donald Trump's Indictments Should Be Enough to Send Him to Jail

Jonathan Majors and GF Meagan Good Travel to Los Angeles After His Guilty Verdict

Jonathan Majors and GF Meagan Good Travel to Los Angeles After His Guilty Verdict

Rihanna Fulfills Fans' Wish With 'Bigger and Badder' Creeper Shoes

Rihanna Fulfills Fans' Wish With 'Bigger and Badder' Creeper Shoes