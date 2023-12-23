Offset Denies Partying With 6ix9ine's Ex Jade on His Birthday After Cardi B Split Despite Pics

Instagram Celebrity

After the former Migos member and Jade appeared to be pictured at the same venue, footage shows that the rapper arrived hours after Jade left the Miami restaurant.

AceShowbiz - Offset wasn't not partying with Jade despite pictures suggesting otherwise. The rapper has denied linking up with 6ix9ine's ex-girlfriend, whose real name is Rachel Wattley, after they were pictured at the same venue.

"Cap. This was not my party I had a private event at coco," the estranged husband of Cardi B wrote in the comments section of a post comparing his picture with Jade's which appeared to be taken at the same place. He explained, "I attended a public party at Playa after and was only there for 9 mins and the owner will be pulling the security footage."

The former Migos star went on clapping back at the wild speculation, "Tired of my name being attached to dumb s**t!" He insisted, "No where am I near this girl I can't control where ppl go it's not my party."

Corroborating Offset's claims, security footage later surfaced online, showing him and Jade at Playa Miami, but not at the same time. Jade and her crew arrived to the restaurant/lounge around 12:39 A.M. on December 15. During this time, Offset was at Coco Miami to ring in his birthday.

Jade and her crew were seen leaving the lounge around 1:38 A.M. After Offset's birthday party, he and his entourage hit up Playa. However, security footage showed that Offset did not arrive to Playa until around 4 A.M., hours after Jade and her crew left.

Jade herself has denied partying with Offset to celebrate his birthday. "I was out eating at a public restaurant I was not at that weak a** party ... Now leave me tf alone," she wrote after the photos surfaced online.

Meanwhile, The Neighborhood Talk has confirmed with a source who said that Cardi's recent Instagram rant had nothing to do with the coincidence in the Miami hot spot.

Cardi confirmed her split from Offset earlier this month. "I've been single for a minute now," she said on Instagram Live. "But I have been afraid to like - not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world."

A few days later, the Bronx femcee lashed out at her estranged husband, accusing him of doing her "dirty" after six years of marriage. "He like to play games with me 'cause he knows I'm not an easy girl," she said in a tearful video. "After so many f**king years that I m***a f**kn helped your a**, not even a f**king thank you that I got from your b***h a**."

Despite their seemingly acronymous split, it's reported that the pair are faking their separation for publicity. "I don't believe they split. I know they have a project together that they plan on dropping soon. I think it's all just for [publicity,]" one music industry insider told Media Take Out.

The source believes they are pretending to break up in order to get attention for an upcoming joint project, noting that both hip-hop stars have been struggling to sell records lately.

