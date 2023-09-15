 

Trisha Paytas Catches Heat Over Insensitive Comment on Selena Gomez's Lupus

Trisha Paytas Catches Heat Over Insensitive Comment on Selena Gomez's Lupus
In a new episode of her 'JUST TRISH' podcast, the YouTube personality discusses how the 'Calm Down' singer comes up with the name of her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty.

AceShowbiz - Trisha Paytas landed in hot water after making an insensitive remark about Selena Gomez's Lupus. In a new episode of her "JUST TRISH" podcast, the YouTube personality discussed how the "Calm Down" singer came up with the name of her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty.

After discovering a new fact that Rihanna named her beauty brand Fenty after her last name, Trisha wondered if Selena's Rare Beauty had something to do with her health issue. "I wonder if Selena Gomez named Rare Beauty because she has a rare disease?" Trisha asked.

Trisha's co-host Oscar Gracey then responded, "I don't think she named it after Lupus." That prompted Trisha to clarify, "OK, maybe not. I don't know," though she added, "I feel like it could be cute… to have something rare about you is special."

When Oscar pointed out that Selena had a song called "Rare", Trisha continued with her theory as she questioned, "Oh! Was it about her sickness?" Her co-host then explained that the song is about her after her split from longtime boyfriend Justin Bieber.

After watching the clip, fans were not happy with Trisha's comment. "I loveeee Trisha but i didn't chuckle one bit… Lupus is serious. Would y'all be laughing at a joke about cancer? I don't think so," one person said. "How can people make jokes about diseases??? are they not afraid of getting infected too?" another wrote.

"Why people makes funny of diseases? Even if you don't like someone there's limit omg," another Instagram user said. Meanwhile, one person suggested to Trisha to get a "Psychological help right away please don't delay because you just might wind up very ill !!!"

Trisha hasn't responded to the backlash. As for Selena, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress has yet to comment on the matter.

