 

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

Several music industry insiders believe that the 'Bodak Yellow' raptress and her husband are pretending to break up in order to get attention for an upcoming joint project.

  • Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B and Offset's relationship may not be over just yet. Despite her recent online rant in which she tearfully blasted her estranged husband, the married couple is allegedly not breaking up for real.

The pair, who have been married since 2017, are accused of faking their split for publicity. Two alleged well placed music industry insiders believe that the "WAP" hitmaker and the former Migos star are pretending to break up in order to get attention for an upcoming joint project.

"I don't believe they split. I know they have a project together that they plan on dropping soon. I think it's all just for [publicity,]" one of the insiders explains, noting that both hip-hop stars have been struggling to sell records lately.

Further supporting the theory, Media Take Out reports that Cardi and Offset are both set to perform New Year's concerts at the Fountainbleu hotel in Miami. While the concerts will be in separate parts of the hotel, both will take place at the same high end building and the couple reportedly plans on spending the evening together at the Fountainbleu.

Cardi will be performing at the hotel's luxe pool with DJ Gryffin, with tickets for the concert ranging "from $5,000 up to $25,000 stage-front cabanas for larger groups," according to the hotel's site. Meanwhile, Offset will be entertaining fans at the hotel's hot club, LIV, where tickets are going from $125 up to $15,000.

Cardi confirmed her split from Offset earlier this month. "I've been single for a minute now," she said on Instagram Live when addressing fan speculation about their relationship after they unfollowed one another.

"But I have been afraid to like - not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world," she admitted. "But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign."

Remaining positive, the Bronx femcee added, She added, "I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open. I don't know. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I'm excited."

A few days later, Cardi lashed out at her estranged husband via social media. Turning on her Live again on December 15, she emotionally said, "A m***a f**ka will play in your f**king face, over and over again, until you be like watch what I'm about to do, watch what I'm about to say. This m***a f**ka really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident."

She accused her husband of doing her "dirty," adding, "He like to play games with me 'cause he knows I'm not an easy girl." She continued while crying, "After so many f**king years that I m***a f**kn helped your a**, not even a f**king thank you that I got from your b***h a**."

