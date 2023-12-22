The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed

Instagram Celebrity

Following speculation about the gorgeous gift that the singer received for her recent birthday, it's revealed that her close friend Keleigh Sperry is actually the person who presented the pop star with the jewelry.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is probably still waiting for her ring from Travis Kelce. The country-turned-pop superstar recently got the Internet talking over her new ring that she received for her recent birthday, but it turns out that the sparkler was not from her boyfriend.

The Grammy winner was spotted wearing the huge opal ring while she celebrated her 34th birthday with her famous pals in New York City last week. In some pictures circulating online, she appeared to show off the ring to Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry after the bash, prompting speculation that Travis could be behind the gorgeous gift.

Now, Keleigh has put those rumors to rest. On Thursday, December 21, she let out a video via her Instagram Story showing Taylor marveling at the ring, which was actually from Keleigh. In the footage, the "Style" songstress gushed over the "unreal" gift while thanking Keleigh for the gift.

"This is unreal, Keleigh. Opal and blue topaz," she said while admiring the sparkler on her finger. "Wow... This is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me," she added while Keleigh was smiling next to the singer/songwriter.

In the caption, Keleigh mocked the speculation about who gave the ring. "I love you, T, bye media," she wrote. She also posted a close-up look at the ring and wrote, "Love this ring I had made for my friend, she's bejeweled." She went on calling out "media outlets" and gossip account DeuxMoi for speculating about the jewelry.

The ring aside, Taylor was rumored to be expecting a proposal from Travis on her 34th birthday. They, however, didn't get to spend the special day together as he was in Kansas City to practice with his team when the "Lover" songstress celebrated it with her friends.

The couple, however, will reportedly spend the holidays together. A source recently spilled to Page Six that the pop superstar will be with her NFL star beau in Kansas City on both Christmas Day and New Year's Eve since he is scheduled to work on both days.

The 34-year-old athlete's team the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, December 25 at 1 P.M. ET and against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 31 at 4:25 P.M. ET. The Chiefs will be hosting both games at Arrowhead Stadium and Taylor is expected to attend both games. "She'll for sure be at the games," a so-called insider told the news outlet.

