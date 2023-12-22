 

Darren Criss and Mia Swier's Baby No. 2 Is 'Coming Soon'

Cover Images/Marion Curtis/Starpix
Announcing that they are expecting their second child together, the 'Glee' alum shares an edited version of the 'Mama Mia: Here We Go Again' promotional poster.

  • Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Darren Criss is to be a father for the second time. The former "Glee" actor and his wife Mia Swier, who are already parents to daughter Bluesy Belle, 20 months, have confirmed they have another baby on the way but simply said the new arrival will be "coming soon," so it is unclear when the singer is due to give birth.

Darren shared an edited version of the "Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again" promotional poster, which featured him sticking his tongue out over Meryl Streep's face, smiling Mia's head on Amanda Seyfried's body, and Bluesy's face on Lily James' head. His Instagram post also included a photo of two positive pregnancy tests and he captioned it, "And COMING SOON…let's hope the sequel is better than the photoshop. (sic)"

The 36-year-old star, who married Mia in 2019, previously admitted his life was "chaos" as he sought to juggle parenting his young daughter with starring in "American Buffalo" on Broadway and other work commitments.

He told PEOPLE magazine at the time, "It's a blessing to get all these things happening kind of all at once, personal, home stuff happening among the same fun, prosperity and excitement that is existing in my professional life - there's something that's very invigorating about that. So I'm rockin' and rollin'. Chaos begets chaos,. And I, for better or worse, tend to thrive on a bit of chaos."

Darren previously shared news of Bluesy's birth on Instagram. Releasing a family photo, he wrote, "M+ D made some sweet music. Bluesy Belle Criss, 4/11/22 Out now." He emblazoned the post with heart and music emojis.

He announced Mia's pregnancy the previous October, where he joked that the "ultimate spring collab" was on its way. He wrote, "We've been making music for years...But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022!"

