Keke Palmer and Gabrielle Union Support Taraji P. Henson's Claims of Unfair Payment in Hollywood

Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer and Gabrielle Union have shown support to Taraji P. Henson for opening up about unfair payment in Hollywood. The "Nope" actress and the "Being Mary Jane" alum weighed in on the matter through their respective social media pages.

"The entertainment industry is just like any other industry. We run businesses to keep our brands afloat, us being the brand/business," Keke wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, December 20. "And it's that team of company members that decrease any assumed large lump sum. This includes monthly expenses just like everyone else. In the words of biggie 'more money more problems.' "

"To make money you must spend money so what seems like a lot is taken by a lot. There is still privilege in this depending what vantage point you are seeing from, but in our industry amongst one another this is nuetralized," she added. "This is why no one can really have one job anymore! People working outside of the entertainment industry may do Uber eats, postmastes, accountant part time, substitute teacher every other week etc."

The "Alice" star went on to explain, "For an entertainment career you may be like me, an actor, influencer, host, singer, speaker etc. I keep a job because I HAVE to haha. We ALL work multiple jobs and we may like some but also because we HAVE to." She further noted, "To be successful and live in America it's literally this way because of the cash to expense ratio and this is why entrepreneurship is so important but that in itself is expensive!"

"Having one job for anyone is not really an option no matter what industry unless you are like the top top top TOP earner and I mean that's like Bill Gates and them I suppose. Idk because I can't relate haha!" she continued. "I am not complaining or comparing but I acknowledge that we all have similar struggles in our industries and it's because corporations run everything and they aren't people."

Gabrielle, meanwhile, reacted to a video of Taraji's interview with SiriusXM. "Not a damn lie told. Not. A. Damn. Lie. We go TO BAT for the next generation and hell even our own generation and above. We don't hesitate to be the change that we all need to see AND it takes a toll on your mind, health, soul, and career if we're keepn it. [love] u @tarajiphenson," the 51-year-old penned on X (formerly Twitter).

Taraji broke down in tears when addressing the unfair payment in the industry. "I'm just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost," the 53-year-old argued. "I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, 'You work a lot.' Well, I have to."

"The math ain't math-ing. When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do," she added. "We don't do this alone. It's a whole team behind us. They have to get paid."

