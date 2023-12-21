Adam Driver Gives Rare Insight Into His Relationship With His Two Kids

Cover Images/Dave Allocca/Starpix Celebrity

When making an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Mark', the 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor reveals that his second child 'likes [him] more' than his firstborn does.

AceShowbiz - Adam Driver has confirmed that he and Joanne Tucker have welcomed their second child. When making an appearance on "Live with Kelly & Mark", the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" actor gave a rare insight into his relationship with his two children, whom he shares with his actress wife Joanne.

In the Wednesday, December 20 episode of the TV program, the 40-year-old actor talked about his and Joanne's baby number 2 after co-host Kelly Ripa brought up a topic about him having "a new baby girl." He declared, "I do [have a new baby girl]. She's eight months [old]."

In response, Kelly excitedly said, "How nice! That must've been like a Santa's wish, I guess." Adam replied, "Yeah. I have an older son who is 6 and so she, now she's 8 months and you kind of forget how much babies kinda suck," prompting another co-host Mark Consuelos and the audience to burst into laughter. Kelly reminded Adam, "She's going to catch up to him very fast. She will catch up."

During the chat, Mark asked Adam if the "House of Gucci" actor "is getting any sleep." Adam stated, "Not a lot, not a lot, not a lot." The actor went on to explain, "But I'm remembering this time that I have to enjoy it more."

On the reason why, Adam elaborated, "This first time, it went too fast and I was so anxious for him to kind of develop so he could communicate and tell me what was wrong. And now I'm more patient with her." He added, "I'm trying to enjoy it more."

Kelly further told Adam, "It all comes back to you and it's like an older, more familiar experience. You're not panicking." Adam then unveiled, "Yeah and she likes me more. When I was with my son he didn't want anything to do with me for the first three years."

The interview came a few days after it was reported that Adam announced to his co-workers that Joanne had given birth to their second child. While practicing his opening monologue during a dress rehearsal for "Saturday Night Live", he allegedly said, "Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting. So this year, I wish for Ambien!"

