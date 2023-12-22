Drake Lands in Hot Water for Featuring 'Racist' Morgan Wallen in 'You Broke My Heart' Music Video

Instagram Music

'You Broke My Heart' is one of several music videos the Grammy winner has released since his eighth studio album, 'For All the Dogs', arrived in October.

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake has left fans upset with his decision to feature Morgan Wallen in the music video for "You Broke My Heart". The "God's Plan" hitmaker found himself being dragged on social media for working with the country crooner, who many dubbed "racist."

Dropped on Wednesday, December 20, the six-minute MV shows the two discussing a breakup while dining at a restaurant. "I didn't like her. I think she might have been the wrong girl anyway," Morgan says, prompting Drizzy to ask, "Well, what now?"

"You tell me" Morgan replies. He then adopts a singsong tone, "I'm kind of glad she gone."

Disappointed fans have since slammed Drake. "That Drake and Morgan Wallen video is… cringe. Morgan has proven he's a racist… and then they have white women lip syncing the n word?? wtf is going on here," one user on X (formerly Twitter) argued. Another posted: "Morgan Wallen the racist? Drake surely couldn't be stooping this low for attention."

You can share this post!