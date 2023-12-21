'The Bachelor' Reveals 32 Contestants Competing For Joey Graziadei's Heart in Season 28

ABC TV

The contestants who look to find love in the new season, led by the 28-year-old tennis pro, come from various backgrounds, including a pair of sisters, a radiochemist as well as a mental health therapist.

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelor" is set to return soon. Tennis pro Joey Graziadei will lead the upcoming season 28 and on Wednesday, December 20, ABC revealed the 32 women who will be vying for his heart.

Allison, a realtor from Philadelphia, shares that she's looking for a love story straight out of a rom-com. She will have to compete against her older sister Lauren, a registered nurse, who will join the show as she hopes that Joey is her soulmate.

Account executive Autumn, meanwhile, notes in her description that she loves Coldplay and once got a lip tattoo at a music festival. Chandler, a graphic designer from New York, says that she decides to join "The Bachelor" as she's over dating apps and wants to find a connection in real life. As for marketing director Chrissa, she reveals that she's a big fan of Colleen Hoover's novels, breweries, Scrabble and golf.

Daisy from Becker, Minnesota says that she hopes to find a lasting love story just like her parents, who have been married for over 30 years. Edwina, meanwhile, takes pride in her crocheting business, adding that she enjoys taking spontaneous trips. North Bergen native Erika, a leasing agent, shares that she's looking for a partner who is adventurous and will visit new restaurants with her.

Nanny Evalin from San Antonio, Texas writes in her description that she's a big fan of the musical "Hamilton". Physician assistant student Jenn from Miami notes that she loves paddleboarding, Taylor Jenkins Reid's book "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" and Shawn Mendes' music. Another point to take note about her is that she's bilingual.

Jess from San Diego, California says that she wants to "find someone that I can trust my heart with, someone who will respect me, and someone who will do anything to cherish our relationship." Katelyn, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico, reveals that one of her biggest achievements is buying her first home at just 23 years old. Kayla, who was previously in a serious relationship for eight years, hopes Joey is someone she can spend the rest of her life with.

Kelsey A., a junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana, notes that she likes to travel via streetcar and visit the French market. As for Kelsey T., she wants to give love another chance after being engaged previously. Lanie, a realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, claims that she wants a partner who likes to travel.

Also among the cast are account manager Lea, digital strategist Lexi, mental health therapist Madina, executive assistant Maria, finance writer Marlena, registered nurse and professor Nat, ICU nurse Rachel, CPA Sam, pro football cheerleader Samantha, cybersecurity consultant Sandra, mental health counselor Starr, vintage store owner Sydney, esthetician Talyah, recruiter Taylor and artist Zoe.

Season 28 of "The Bachelor" will premiere on January 22, 2024 on ABC.

