Cardi B Confirms Split From Offset, Says She's Afraid to Admit Their Marriage Fell Apart
The 'Bodak Yellow' femcee finally confirms her single status, explaining to her followers why it took her a while to officially announce her separation from rapper husband.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has parted ways with Offset. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker has announced she and her husband - with whom she has daughter Kulture, five, and two-year-old son Wave - have separated but she was too "afraid" to admit they were no longer together until now.

"I've been single for a minute now," she said on a live Instagram video when addressing fan speculation after Cardi and Offset unfollowed one another.

"But I have been afraid to like - not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign."

And Cardi, who married Offset in 2017, is excited about making a new start. She added, "I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open. I don't know. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I'm excited."

The 31-year-old star's confirmation comes shortly after she shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "You know when you just out grow relationships. I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST! (sic)"

The "Money" singer also recently declared she wanted to get rid of "dead weight" in her life. She told her followers in an Instagram Live chat, "Don't wait until the 25th or like three days before the new year. We keep saying every year, 'New year, new me, new this, new that'… I'm taking that to the heart!"

"You gotta rid of dead weight and when it comes to dead weight, I'll say mentality, procrastination, laziness and people. A lot of people are dead weight, too. Next year is gonna be all about me."

The couple previously split in 2018 shortly after their daughter was born amid rumours the Migos rapper - who has three children from previous relationships - had been unfaithful, but by early 2019, Cardi admitted they were "working things out." However, she went on to file for divorce in 2020, only to call off the proceedings months later.

