Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom

Cover Images/Mario Mitsis Celebrity

The 'We R Who We R' songstress shares a racy snap of her about to go skinny-dipping after it was reported that she has parted ways with Dr. Luke and his record label Kemosabe.

Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kesha, formerly Ke$ha, is enjoying being herself these days. After parting ways with producer Dr. Luke and his record label Kemosabe, the singer celebrated her new-found freedom by stripping down to her birthday suit.

On Monday, December 18, the 36-year-old made use of her social media page to mark the new chapter in her life. Sharing the joy with her fans, she treated her more than 3 million followers to a very racy photo of her going fully naked.

In the snap, Kesha appeared to be not wearing a single piece of cloth as she was standing on the bank of the river with her back facing the camera. She flashed her bare bum as she seemingly was about to go skinny-dipping with the gorgeous mountain view in the background. "Coming back home to me," she simply captioned it.

Kesha's fans rejoiced at the outcome of her long battle against Dr. Luke. "FREEDOMMMMMMMM. so excited for whatever is next for you," one follower wrote in the comments section. "we'll be here when you're ready to release music again but pls take some time to heal and rest and enjoy life as a free woman."

Another loyal devotee penned, "so happy for you, kesha. sacrificing your career for truth to be told is something you should always be proud of. you encouraged many of us to speak our truth and to not to feel guilty anymore." A third similarly shared, "So happy for you. Freedom has a new meaning now," while a fourth user remarked, "After the storm comes the rainbow."

Kesha's raunchy snap comes after she parted ways with both her label and management. Variety reported on Monday that her deal with Luke's label Kemosabe, which is distributed by RCA Records, officially ended last week, months after she settled her dispute with the 50-year-old music producer.

A rep for her longtime manager has also confirmed that the singer has parted ways with the company. "Jack Rovner confirms, after 16 years, Kesha and Vector Management have agreed amicably to part ways, with much love and respect," read a statement issued to Variety on Tuesday.

You can share this post!