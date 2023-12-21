 

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Share Happy Moment in Sweet TikTok Video

The adorable video, which is posted on the model's TikTok account, easily shuts down rumors that there's trouble in paradise in the 'Ghost' singer and the Rhode Skin founder's marriage.

AceShowbiz - Romance between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin hasn't died down after all. Amid marital issue rumors, the married couple was seen spending a lovely time together and that was well-documented in a TikTok video.

In the clip posted on Hailey's account, the supermodel could be seen enjoying her meal with goggles on as she had just undergone a lasik procedure. The candid video appeared to be taken by Justin, who was later heard laughing at his wife for her silly look.

Instead of being mad, the supermodel joined in the "Love Yourself" crooner by laughing at herself, seemingly admitting that she must have looked hilarious. "My post LASIK snack," so Hailey wrote over the video. The clip also saw Hailey treating herself to ice cream, this time without goggles on.

The adorable video easily shuts down rumors that there's trouble in paradise in Justin and Hailey's marriage. It also serves as a stark contrast to the couple's recent outing that featured them looking stern.

In the said sighting, the pair were photographed heading to a holiday party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night, December 12. They arrived at Italian restaurant Funke while walking arm-in-arm, but that didn't stop Internet users from assuming that something was off with the couple as they looked unhappy.

One said that the "Sorry" hitmaker and the daughter of Stephen Baldwin were publicly photographed together "to get the Internet talking, and perhaps to portray a happy marriage." Another user sarcastically commented, "The happy couple." Someone else, meanwhile, dubbed the photo op a "contractual [obligation] for his arranged marriage."

For the dinner date, Justin ditched his go-to sweats and crocs and went with an oversize suit jacket, oversize trousers and a crisp white shirt. He paired the look with sleek black dress shoes and his signature backward snapback.

The Rhode Skin founder, meanwhile, looked stunning in fuzzy, calf-length red outerwear. She also put on sheer tights, pointed pumps, chunky earrings as well as a pair of black '90s-inspired shades. Completing her look was red lipstick which matched her coat as she styled her hair in slicked-back do.

