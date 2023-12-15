Hailey and Justin Bieber Look Downcast in New Sighting Amid Marital Issue Rumors

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The supermodel and the 'Beauty and a Beat' singer look somber when they are pictured walking arm-in-arm while attending a holiday party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) and Justin Bieber's recent outing may confirm the marriage trouble speculations surrounding them. The couple looked somber when they were seen attending a holiday party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night, December 12.

For the night out at Italian restaurant Funke, the pair arrived while walking arm-in-arm in style. The "Love Yourself" hitmaker traded his go-to sweats and crocs for an oversize suit jacket, oversize trousers and a crisp white shirt. He paired the look with sleek black dress shoes and his signature backward snapback.

As for Hailey, the model oozed glamor in fuzzy, calf-length red outerwear. The Rhode Skin founder also donned sheer tights, pointed pumps, chunky earrings as well as a pair of black '90s-inspired shades. She also put on red lipstick to match her coat while styling her hair to slicked-back do.

Despite the PDA, fans seemingly thought that the married couple looked off. Some people appeared to think that the pair looked unhappy that night as they sported serious looks. A commenter thought that they were publicly photographed together "to get the Internet talking, and perhaps to portray a happy marriage."

Another user sarcastically commented, "The happy couple." One other, meanwhile, dubbed the photo op a "contractual [obligation] for his arranged marriage."

In other news related to Hailey, the catwalk beauty had an early Christmas with her pal Lori Harvey in a new episode of her "Who's In My Bathroom?" YouTube series. In the episode, Hailey recalled the moment when she finally found out that Santa Claus wasn't real.

"My mom had sat my sister down and was telling her, and I walked in and overheard them talking, and I was like, 'Santa isn't real?' I specifically remember saying it like that. And then my mom was like, 'No, or the Easter bunny or the tooth fairy,' " Hailey said.

Elsewhere in the episode, the two built gingerbread houses. "You have your three gingerbread men to greet you. On the top, we have some peppermint razzle-dazzle for the holidays, and then when you exit the home, you will be greeted by some holiday treats," Lori explained her creation, which she named "Casa de Gingerbread."

As for Hailey, she introduced her "Cali Christmas mansion," adding, "Obviously, we have the palm tree vibes in the front to match our Cali Christmas theme. We've got some snow on the roof with the coconut. We have our little umbrella that's just to bring a little bit more of a tropical vibe."

