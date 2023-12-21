 

Olivia Wilde Goes on Date With Film Producer Bryn Mooser After Harry Styles Split

More than one year after calling it quits with the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer, the 'Don't Worry Darling' director enjoys a fun night out in Los Angeles with the film producer.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde has gone on a date with Bryn Mooser following her split from Harry Styles. The "Don't Worry Darling" director was spotted having a blast during a recent outing with the film producer more than one year after she called it quits with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

The 39-year-old actress-turned-filmmaker was spotted out and about with the 44-year-old producer at a valet stand in Los Angeles, as seen in pictures obtained and published by Daily Mail on Wednesday, December 20. In the photos, they were apparently beaming during the night out that occurred one day prior.

Olivia and Bryn appeared in good spirits when they were caught on camera walking close next to each other. At one point, she looked cheerful while having a seemingly fun conversation with him, who flashed his radiant smiles in many of the pictures. The two were also photographed bursting into laughter while playfully bowing to one another.

For the date night, Olivia kept her body warm with several layers of clothing pieces. She wore a long-sleeved black hoodie that came with small white graphics on its front side and dark gray thick coat, which was long enough to reach slightly below her knees.

The former "House M.D." star also donned a pair of long black wide-leg pants and glossy black leather shoes. Seemingly going makeup-free, she kept her belongings in a black tote bag. In addition, she let loose her long tresses and parted them in the middle.

Bryn looked in sync with Olivia in his nearly cozy all-black outfit. He sported a black tee, unbuttoned navy blue shirt, unzipped long-sleeved leather-like jacket and a pair of body-fitted black denim pants. He also rocked a pair of high black leather boots with matching laces.

The sighting of Olivia and Bryn came more than one year after she ended her romantic relationship with British singer Harry. Olivia and Harry, who previously were together for over twelve months, decided to go their separate ways in November 2022.

One month into their breakup, it was revealed that Olivia was still "trying to move on." A source spilled to Us Weekly at the time, "Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup." Meanwhile, Harry is currently dating actress Taylor Russell.

