 

Beyonce Puts on Leggy Display in New Photos From Jay-Z's Birthday Party

The 'Break My Soul' hitmaker shares via social media a series of photos highlighting her stunning look when she celebrated her rapper husband's 54th birthday.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has left little to the imagination at a party. When attending her husband Jay-Z's birthday party, the "Break My Soul" hitmaker opted to wear silver shorts and put on a leggy display.

On Saturday, December 16, the 42-year-old superstar uploaded a series of photos from the birthday bash via Instagram. In the snaps, she could be seen showing off her long legs in a pair of Prada shorts, which were covered in sparkling silver sequins.

Queen Bey also flaunted her jaw-dropping hourglass figure in a skin-tight long-sleeved see-through beige top that came with a turtleneck design. Under the tee, she donned a silver bra top that had white outlines and straps.

In some of the photos, the "Halo" songstress wore an oversized beige fur coat, which appeared thick enough to keep her body warm. To complete the look, she added a pair of huge white hoop earrings, beige pointed-toe high heels and dark cat-eye shades.

Beyonce styled her long platinum hair into a simple straight hairdo and put it into a half ponytail. In addition, her long bangs were parted in the middle. She looked fresh in her full makeup, including pink lipstick, matching blush on her cheeks and long eyelashes.

In the same post, Queen Bey also released a photo of her treating herself to a glass of wine during the party. In one particular snap, she was captured placing the glass close to her nose as she closed her eyes, seemingly sniffing the drink.

The "Crazy in Love" singer further let out a picture of her husband Jay-Z, who turned 54 years old on December 4. The hip-hop artist was caught on camera holding two bottles of drink with both of his hands as he flashed his radiant smile. He was wearing a black top under a dark-colored blazer while covering most of his long locks with a black beanie.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with mixed responses from Instagram users. In the comments section, one in particular claimed, "Beyonce has officially pulled a Michael Jackson and started bleaching to become white…so sad." Meanwhile, another defended the singer, "One thing about Beyonce is she going to post and mind her own business."

