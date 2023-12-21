Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Disagreement About Kids

Instagram Celebrity

The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker and the 40-year-old creative director have reportedly called it quits after 7 years together because he wants kids.

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka's age gap has apparently taken a toll on their relationship. Amid rumors that the singer has broken up with her longtime boyfriend, a new report reveals the alleged reason why their romance came to an end.

A source tells Page Six that the 40-year-old creative director wants to have kids, while 54-year-old Mariah, who is already a mother of two, has no desire to have more children. The R&B diva shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, while Bryan does not have children of his own.

"He wants to have a family. That's not where she is at," the source explains. Backing the claim, another source tells the news outlet of the couple's split, "He wants to start having his own life."

Mariah and Bryan were first romantically involved in 2016 after they began working together professionally back in 2006. In 2017, they briefly split, but later got back together. They were last seen together publicly in March when the "My All" songstress celebrated her birthday.

It's unclear when the pair called it quits, but Mariah recently shared that the past year was tough. "I've been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year - because last year wasn't the greatest," she said to PEOPLE earlier this month. "I'm thankful for them all, but it wasn't my most fun version of Christmas ever. Vowed to have fun during the 2023 holiday season come hell or high water."

The "My All" songstress further fueled the split rumors following her solo outing in Aspen. The Grammy winner stepped out on Tuesday, December 19 for a shopping trip during her annual holiday trip.

She appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and waving to paparazzi while heading for the Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Kith stores. She also gladly posed for a picture with a fan while walking on a sidewalk.

This marks the first time Mariah traveled to Alpen without Bryan, who traditionally joined her during that time of the year. He has also been missing from her "Merry Christmas One and All!" shows despite having been a fixture on her tours since 2006.

