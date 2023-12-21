Bam Margera Announces Engagement to Dannii Marie After Six Months of Relationship

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Jackass' star reveals that he popped the question to his then-girlfriend of six months in October as he gives insight into his relationship with her.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Bam Margera and Dannii Marie. The former "Jackass" star announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend after being in a romantic relationship with her for six months.

On Wednesday, December 20, the 44-year-old star broke the exciting news to Us Weekly and revealed that he popped the question in October. In an interview, he gushed over their relationship. "We're just a really good team," he exclaimed.

The "Jackass Forever" actor went on to explain, "I never had structure before. I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day … I would just look across the street, see an Irish pub and be like, 'That looks like fun.' "

Fortunately, Bam has started to establish "a structured fun schedule" after Dannii entered his life. He elaborated, "Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything's a structured fun schedule." He added, "Dannii [got] me on the right track. Got me visitation to see my son Phoenix after not seeing him for 200 days."

The skateboarder and stuntman further shared, "And we do it together, and it's just a perfect thing." He then bragged about his connection with his now-fiancee, "She's everything I've ever asked for, I couldn't ask for anything more. We are a perfect team."

Bam, who has struggled with addiction for years, appeared to have been supported by Dannii during his sobriety journey. In September, it was revealed that he has been sober for one month and living with her on a farm owned by a professional skateboarder near Philadelphia.

Bam and Dannii have been hitting the gym together every day and going on hikes with their dogs, per TMZ. Furthermore, he reportedly has "kept a really tight circle of positive friends and influences" and felt more positive about his recovery this time as he "wanted to get sober for himself as opposed to being forced by family or friends through an intervention."

Bam was romantically linked to Dannii after he began sharing photos featuring her via his two Instagram pages. On July 4, he uploaded a photo with Dannii at a grocery store on his @bam_margera account. Later that same month, he released on his @captaincremebrulee profile a series of photos from the X Games that he attended with her.

Prior to his romance with Dannii, Bam married Nicole Boyd in October 2013. They welcomed their son Phoenix in December 2017 before she reportedly filed for a legal separation from him in February 2023. He was also married to Melissa Rothstein from 2007 to 2012.

