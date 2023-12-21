Zac Efron Explains Why He Wears Sunglasses on 'Today' Show Despite Feeling 'Weird Being in Shades'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Zac Efron has been forced to wear sunglasses when appearing on the "Today" show to promote his new movie, "The Iron Claw". Despite feeling "weird" wearing the accessory indoors, the actor said he had to do it because he has an eye infection.

The 36-year-old sat down for the interview on Wednesday, December 20 alongside his co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons. Host Craig Melvin then introduced the "High School Musical" alum by saying, "Zac Efron is a legitimate bonafide Hollywood superstar but that is not the reason he is in shades right now."

In response, Zac apologized, "No, I'm sorry man... I feel weird being in shades." He then explained, "I just have a bit of an eye infection... But I really wanted to be here. It's such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it."

This is not the first time Zac media headlines with his appearance. In November, the Internet went wild after seeing the actor in his interview with Entertainment Weekly.

One fan asked, "What happened to his face??" Another wrote, "What happened to his jaw?" Someone else opined, "His face is huge now." A third commented, "Damn his face doesn't even move now."

A shocked individual penned, "Omg Zach [sic], what happened to You?!" Some people even made jokes, with one writing "I keep thinking there's a Chad filter on his face. Jeez." Another wrote, "Why does David Hasselhoff look like Zac Efron?" The other person noted, "I'm telling my kids this is Rob Lowe."

Zac, howeve, has already addressed his face transformation. When speaking to Men's Health for the October 2022 cover story, the "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" leading man disclosed that he broke his jaw while running in his house with socks on.

Claiming that he slipped and hit his chin against a granite fountain, Zac noted that he passed out. Once he woke up, his chin bone was "hanging off his face."

