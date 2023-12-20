 

Kelly Osbourne's Dream Christmas Gift Is Plastic Surgery

Kelly Osbourne's Dream Christmas Gift Is Plastic Surgery
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Fashion Police' star shocks her family for wanting to go under the knife to maintain her look, roughly a year after giving birth to her first child.

  • Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Osbourne would love to have plastic surgery for Christmas - despite her mum warning it left her looking like "Cyclops." The reality TV veteran, 39, divulged her desire to start getting cosmetic surgery on a new festive episode of "The Osbournes Podcast", on which she told her parents Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne and brother Jack Osbourne about her wish.

"I think I've decided what I want for Christmas," she said. Sharon, 71, sighed, "Oh, here we go," before Kelly added as she patted her neck with both hands, "Plastic surgery." Shocked Ozzy, 75, exclaimed, "Kelly. Don't! Don't start."

But mum-of-one Kelly Osbourne, whose son Sidney - who she had with her 46-year-old Slipknot rocker boyfriend Sid Wilson - turned 12 months old in November, shouted back, "Well, I just think it's my time!" Sharon shook her head and said, "Too early."

  Editors' Pick

But the mum's reaction sparked references to her history of plastic surgery, with Jack saying, "I'm pretty sure that you were…" before he was cut off by Sharon. He added, "You were what? You were how old when you first started your journey down the road of cosmetic surgery?" Sharon admitted, "Early forties," with Jack adding, "Okay, well Kelly's 39…."

Kelly, who recently admitted she went a little "too far" in her mission to shed her baby weight, stressed she wasn't "bummed out" about heading towards 40. She added, "I feel like when you're 40 you get respected more."

Ozzy - who is battling agony from a string of back surgeries and dealing with a rare form of Parkinson's - warned, "It goes by so quickly. And suddenly you're 75 and you say, 'How did I get here?' "

Kelly's plastic surgery wish comes despite her mum's regrets about going under the knife. Sharon has told in several interviews over the last few years that her 2021 facelift left her looking "like a Cyclops." She recently added to The Times newspaper the procedure was "the worst thing that I ever did."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Brady Shares Quote About 'Cheating', a Year of Finalizing Gisele Bundchen Divorce
Related Posts
Kelly Osbourne Wishes Happy Birthday to Baby Boy in Gushing Post

Kelly Osbourne Wishes Happy Birthday to Baby Boy in Gushing Post

Kelly Osbourne Drags 'Whinger' Prince Harry for Playing Victim

Kelly Osbourne Drags 'Whinger' Prince Harry for Playing Victim

Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Extreme Weight Lost After Pregnancy

Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Extreme Weight Lost After Pregnancy

Kelly Osbourne Denies Having Plastic Surgery to Alter Her Look

Kelly Osbourne Denies Having Plastic Surgery to Alter Her Look

Latest News
NBA Star Anthony Edwards Retracts Comments Telling IG Model to Get an Abortion With $100K Payoff
  • Dec 20, 2023

NBA Star Anthony Edwards Retracts Comments Telling IG Model to Get an Abortion With $100K Payoff

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' to Center on the Villain
  • Dec 20, 2023

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' to Center on the Villain

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex
  • Dec 20, 2023

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

Kelly Osbourne's Dream Christmas Gift Is Plastic Surgery
  • Dec 20, 2023

Kelly Osbourne's Dream Christmas Gift Is Plastic Surgery

Tom Brady Shares Quote About 'Cheating', a Year of Finalizing Gisele Bundchen Divorce
  • Dec 20, 2023

Tom Brady Shares Quote About 'Cheating', a Year of Finalizing Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional Over Daughter's New Engagement
  • Dec 20, 2023

Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional Over Daughter's New Engagement

Most Read
Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare
Celebrity

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Tom Cruise Warned to Keep His 'Eyes and Wallet Wide Open' Amid Elsina Khayrova Dating Rumors

Tom Cruise Warned to Keep His 'Eyes and Wallet Wide Open' Amid Elsina Khayrova Dating Rumors

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

Jelly Roll and Wife Forget Their Wedding Date, Renew Vows to Fix 'Discrepancy'

Jelly Roll and Wife Forget Their Wedding Date, Renew Vows to Fix 'Discrepancy'

Jewel Hilariously Compares Her Bare Morning Face to '3 Miles of Bad Road'

Jewel Hilariously Compares Her Bare Morning Face to '3 Miles of Bad Road'