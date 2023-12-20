Sydney Sweeney Feels Broody Seeing Her Peers Starting Their Own Families

Glamour UK Magazine/Jeremy Choh Celebrity

The 'Euphoria' actress talks about her ideal family life as she admits about feeling 'behind the train' when seeing people her age either get married or have kids.

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney feels as if she's "behind" in life as she's not a married mum. The "Euphoria" star, 26, said to be engaged to her restaurateur beau Jonathan Davino, says she gets the feeling she needs to jump on the family "train" as all her friends have settled down.

"I'd be crazy if I had a kid or got married before I'm 30 but when I go home all my friends or cousins are married and having kids. I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm behind the train right now. How can I pick it up?' So honestly it's where I am in the world. It's crazy," she told Glamour UK magazine's December digital issue.

Sydney added about her ideal family life, "I think about having four kids. I dream of teaching them how to ski when they're little and having them follow me around on adventures, taking them on hikes, teaching them how to build tree houses, just living through their imagination. That's something I really, really look forward to."

In August, Sydney told how she "always thought" she would be a mum at her age. The actress, who is thought to have been with her partner Jonathan since around 2018, told Variety in her "Power of Young Hollywood" cover interview, "I always wanted to be a young mom."

"I love acting, I love the business, I love producing, I love all of it. But what's the point if I'm not getting to share it with a family?" But she added, "The time will come, and I'll have four kids. And they will come with me everywhere and be my best friends."

Sydney also said she would want to find a "really healthy balance" between her career and family life.

