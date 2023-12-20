Tom Brady Shares Quote About 'Cheating', a Year of Finalizing Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

The retired NFL quarterback agrees with Muhammad Ali's saying that 'the ways of a person' are 'based around his heart' and urges people to be 'proud of the man in the glass.'

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has shared a cryptic quote about "cheating" nearly a year after the finalisation of his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. The retired NFL star, 46, whose 13-year marriage with supermodel Gisele, 43, was over in October 2022, lifted the words about infidelity from late boxing icon Muhammad Ali and shared them on his Instagram page.

"The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. his actions. Are all based around his heart. For what is a man? A man is his heart. A lying cheating heart means a lying cheating man. A loving merciful heart means a loving merciful man," his post said.

Muhammad died in 2016 at the age of 74, and his quote goes on to say "a living heart" means "a living man" and "a dead heart" means a "dead man."

It adds, "Regardless to a man's title. Regardless to a man's rank, wealth or position, if the heart is not great then he cannot be great. But if the heart is great that man remains great under all circumstances, rich or poor, large or small, for it is the heart that makes one large or small."

Tom added his own words to the quote, urging his fans to "be proud of the man in the glass."

He and former Victoria's Secret Angel model Gisele were living apart for months before formally ending their marriage. There were widespread reports at the time the couple had a huge fight about Tom's refusal to retire from his football career.

The former New England Patriots quarterback famously retired in 2021, only to return a year later - before he quit for a second and final time in February.

Gisele later told Vanity Fair reports of the row were "very hurtful." She said, "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true."

Since their split, the former couple have continued to co-parent their two children Vivian, 11, and 14-year-old Benjamin. The supermodel has also said that she will always be there for Tom's eldest son Jack, 16, whom the athlete shares with his former girlfriend, 52-year-old actress Bridget Moynahan.

