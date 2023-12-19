 

Kendall Jenner's Friends Never Think She's 'Compatible' With Bad Bunny

If a new report is to be believed, the supermodel's friends aren't shocked when they find out that the model and the rapper have gone separate ways after dating for less than a year.

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner's pals allegedly see her breakup with Bad Bunny coming. If a new report is to be believed, the supermodel's friends aren't shocked when they find out that the former couple have gone separate ways after dating for less than a year.

"Friends aren't surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up," an insider told Us Weekly on Monday, December 18. "They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway."

The source added that some members of "The Kardashians" star's inner circle doubted that the catwalk beauty and the Puerto Rican rapper's connection was deep to begin with. "Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn't feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people," the source elaborated.

Noting that the exes might reconcile, the source added, "At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn't be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point."

The new report came after Kendall was pictured looking downcast in her first sighting after the split. A snap saw the 28-year-old stepping out of what seemed to be her hotel where she's staying in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday, December 17. For the outing, she sported a stern face while looking cozy in a gray sweater, black pants and brown Ugg boots.

Joining Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin for breakfast, the reality TV star went makeup free and covered her face with a pair of black sunglasses. As for her hair, Kendall opted to style it in cute pigtails.

Detailing their breakup, an insider previously said that the pair "have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them." The source continued, "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go."

"They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," the source divulged. The informant went on noting that there "isn't any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another," adding, "Kendall's family still thinks highly of him."

