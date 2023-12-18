 

Jutes Feels Like 'the Luckiest Man Alive' After Demi Lovato Engagement

The musician whose real name is Jordan Lutes gushes over his new fiancee on social media after popping the big question to the 'Cool for the Summer' singer.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jutes says he "cannot imagine" his life without Demi Lovato. The 32-year-old singer - whose real name is Jordan Lutes - has been dating "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker Demi, 31, since August 2022, and after the pair got engaged over the weekend, he took to social media on Sunday, December 17 to declare that he feels like the "luckiest man" in the world.

"Yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can't imagine my life without you and thank god now i'll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i'm so in love with you (sic)," he wrote on Instagram.

The engagement was first confirmed by PEOPLE as it emerged that it had been a "personal and intimate proposal" and it was also reported that the couple soon headed to a restaurant in LA where they celebrated with their families.

News of the engagement comes just days after the "Confident" hitmaker revealed that when Jutes was accompanying her on tour last year, he felt inspired to get a tattoo in honour of her track '4 Ever 4 Me' and because she wrote it about him, he asked her to ink his skin herself.

on "The Jennifer Hudson Show", she said, "So my boyfriend was on tour with me, visiting and we had a tattoo artist there and he wanted to get a tattoo of a song title of mine called '4 Ever 4 Me', which is a song I wrote about him. And while he was getting tattooed, he was like, 'I want you to do it'. I was like, 'What?!' "

The former Disney Channel star went on to explain that while she didn't want to commit to giving him the full tattoo herself, she did "assist" with a significant part of the body art and believes that it turned out "okay" in the end. She said, "I assisted, I wouldn't say that I gave the full tattoo, otherwise that would have looked really bad! But I did a good portion of it and it turned out okay!"

Demi met Jutes when she was working on her 2022 album "HOLY FVCK" and explained that they are "super in love" and it is "so special" that she has found someone she can also make music with.

She said, "He actually helped co-write one of my singles, 'Substance,' and a few songs on my last album. We worked really well together and we are also just super in love, so I'm very happy with him. It's amazing to be able to find someone that you just laugh and laugh with and that you get to make music with. It's so special, so, I'm very happy."

