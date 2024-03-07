Demi Lovato Credits Anti-Wrinkle Injection for Her Confidence During Bare Face Moments

Instagram Celebrity

Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has shared her view on injections. The "Give Your Heart a Break" singer admitted that she has been getting anti-wrinkle injections and even credited the procedure for her confidence during her bare face moments.

On Wednesday, March 6, the 31-year-old singer's new interview about her partnership with Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injection, was published. Speaking to PEOPLE, she said, "I've always believed in making choices that are empowering, [keep you] true to yourself and help you look and feel your best."

Demi candidly shared, "I've incorporated Xeomin into my routine every three months, and it gives me the results I want while still looking like myself." About the impact, she stated, "There are times I like to get glam and times when I don't like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both."

Demi further claimed that she gives full transparency of her beauty routine to her devotees. She declared, "I'm always transparent with my fans, and this is something I wanted to share. It normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables."

The "Cool for the Summer" songstress additionally reminded others, "It's all about what makes you feel like your best self." She went on to suggest, "Don't listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin."

During the chat, Demi also discussed her preparation for her upcoming wedding to her fiance and Canadian musician Jute$, whose real name is Jordan Lutes. "I use Renee Rouleau skin-care products and Xeomin," she spilled.

The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer then revealed that she may have a quite different hairstyle on her forthcoming special day. She said, "I've also been growing my hair out. I don't know what it will look like for the wedding, but hopefully it's longer and still the same color."

Elsewhere in the interview, Demi did not forget to unveil her routine, which might have helped keep her skin healthy. "I never sleep in my makeup. It doesn't matter how late the night goes, it doesn't matter if I'm up until the morning, I take my makeup off and I do my skincare routine and I'm very diligent about it," she stated.

