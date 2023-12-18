 

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families
The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker is one step closer to walking down the aisle after saying yes to her boyfriend's 'personal and intimate' marriage proposal over the weekend.

  Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato is set to marry Jute$. The 31-year-old pop star has been seeing fellow musician Jutes, 32, - whose real name is Jordan Lutes - since August 2022, and on Sunday, December 17, her representative confirmed to People that they are set to tie the knot.

Claiming that it was a "personal and intimate proposal, the outlet reported the couple soon headed to a restaurant in LA where they celebrated the happy news with their families.

News of the engagement comes just days after the "Confident" hitmaker revealed that when Jutes was accompanying her on tour last year, he felt inspired to get a tattoo in honour of her track "4 Ever 4 Me" and because she wrote it about him, he asked her to ink his skin herself.

Speaking on "The Jennifer Hudson Show", she said, "So my boyfriend was on tour with me, visiting and we had a tattoo artist there and he wanted to get a tattoo of a song title of mine called '4 Ever 4 Me', which is a song I wrote about him. And while he was getting tattooed, he was like, 'I want you to do it'. I was like, 'What?!' "

The former Disney Channel star went on to explain that while she didn't want to commit to giving him the full tattoo herself, she did "assist" with a significant part of the body art and believes that it turned out "okay" in the end. She said, "I assisted, I wouldn't say that I gave the full tattoo, otherwise that would have looked really bad! But I did a good portion of it and it turned out okay!"

Demi met Jutes when she was working on her 2022 album "HOLY FVCK" and explained that they are "super in love" and it is "so special" that she has found someone she can also make music with.

She said, "He actually helped co-write one of my singles, 'Substance,' and a few songs on my last album. We worked really well together and we are also just super in love, so I'm very happy with him. It's amazing to be able to find someone that you just laugh and laugh with and that you get to make music with. It's so special, so, I'm very happy."

