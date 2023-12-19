 

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas
Netflix
Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex reveals what his oldest son wanted for the festive holiday and explains why she opted to buy the boy a cheaper version of his dream present.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has claimed her son wants one of the world's most expensive handmade cameras for Christmas. The 42-year-old, who shares four-year-old Archie and daughter Lilibet, two, with her husband Prince Harry, 39, said the youngster included it in his Christmas wish-list during a question-and-answer session after a screening of Netflix's short film "The After".

"The inspiration runs deep. Our four-year-old - (our) four-and-a-half-year-old son - he would say, 'No, I'm not four. I'm -and-a-half,' " she said about how her boy was inspired by Misan Harriman, 46, a renowned photographer who has taken some of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's family snaps.

"Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, 'But it's not a Leica like Misan.' "

The camera he was referring to is handcrafted and costs thousands of dollars. Meghan added, "I said, 'You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas.' "

  Editors' Pick

Meghan's chat took place on November 15 at her mansion in Montecito, California.

Ironically, Harry revealed in his 2021 docuseries "The Me You Can't See" he is still triggered by the sounds of camera clicks as his mother while referring to how his late mum Princess Diana was tracked by the paparazzi in the final years of her life.

He said, "The clicking of cameras, and the flash of cameras makes my blood boil. It makes me angry. It takes me back to what happened to my mum, what I experienced as a kid."

One gift Archie has already received is a waffle maker from his late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022 aged 96. During a 2021 appearance on "The Late Late Show", Harry said about the present, "My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker."

"She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix… (Archie) loves it. Archie wakes up in the morning and literally just goes, 'Waffle?' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

George Clooney Quips There Aren't 'Enough Drugs in the World' to Get Him to Return as Batman
Related Posts
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unveil 2023 Holiday Card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unveil 2023 Holiday Card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation Is Financially OK Despite Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation Is Financially OK Despite Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Foundation Suffers Loss Due to Huge Drop in Donations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Foundation Suffers Loss Due to Huge Drop in Donations

Meghan Markle's Talent Agency May Cut Her Off Following Omid Scobie's Bombshell Book Drama

Meghan Markle's Talent Agency May Cut Her Off Following Omid Scobie's Bombshell Book Drama

Latest News
Ice-T Thinks It Would Be 'Selfish' of Him to Bar AI From Playing His 'Law and Order' Character
  • Dec 19, 2023

Ice-T Thinks It Would Be 'Selfish' of Him to Bar AI From Playing His 'Law and Order' Character

Mena Massoud Unsure If 'Aladdin' Sequel Is Still Happening
  • Dec 19, 2023

Mena Massoud Unsure If 'Aladdin' Sequel Is Still Happening

Katie Couric Over the Moon to Announce Her Daughter Is Pregnant
  • Dec 19, 2023

Katie Couric Over the Moon to Announce Her Daughter Is Pregnant

George Clooney Quips There Aren't 'Enough Drugs in the World' to Get Him to Return as Batman
  • Dec 19, 2023

George Clooney Quips There Aren't 'Enough Drugs in the World' to Get Him to Return as Batman

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas
  • Dec 19, 2023

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome
  • Dec 19, 2023

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Most Read
6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved
Celebrity

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Newborn Son the 'Best Gift' for Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Newborn Son the 'Best Gift' for Christmas

Wayne Brady Says Life Is 'Too Short to Live in the Dark' After Coming Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady Says Life Is 'Too Short to Live in the Dark' After Coming Out as Pansexual

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Mandy Moore Insists Returning to Work Has Saved Her From Depression After Giving Birth

Mandy Moore Insists Returning to Work Has Saved Her From Depression After Giving Birth

Bella Thorne Plans to Wear 'Twinkly Lights' for Fairytale-Themed Wedding With Mark Emms

Bella Thorne Plans to Wear 'Twinkly Lights' for Fairytale-Themed Wedding With Mark Emms