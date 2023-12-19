 

George Clooney Quips There Aren't 'Enough Drugs in the World' to Get Him to Return as Batman

George Clooney Quips There Aren't 'Enough Drugs in the World' to Get Him to Return as Batman
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The 'Ocean's Thirteen' actor has expressed his reluctance to reprise his superhero role in another DC movie following a cameo in the critically-panned 'The Flash'.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - George Clooney jokes there aren't "enough drugs in the world" to get him to reprise his role as Batman. The Oscar-winner, 62, was lambasted by critics for his portrayal of the vigilante in 1997's "Batman and Robin" movie alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman.

Earlier this year, he did return to the role when he made a cameo in "The Flash", with Michael Keaton, 72, who played the comic book hero in Tim Burton's "Batman" in 1989, also featured in the June movie.

But he told Entertainment Weekly about the chance of him taking a full feature role as Batman in the future, "I don't think there are enough drugs in the world for me to go back again."

George wanted to sport the same suit he wore before as Batman for his turn as the crimefighter in "The Flash", with his look infamous for its rubber nipples. He added, "They were like, 'Can we do it without the rubber nipples? I was like, 'Well, it's not really my Batman, is it?' "

  Editors' Pick

George has previously made fun of his turn as Batman, telling Deadline in 2013 that it acts as "a cautionary reminder of what can happen when you make movies solely for commercial reasons."

He also admitted on the Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast six years later that "Batman and Robin" was "not a good film." And he branded the film a "failure" in 2019 and said it taught him a lesson.

He said, "I had to rethink how I was working (after that.) Because now I wasn't just an actor getting a role, I was being held responsible for the film itself."

Robert Pattinson, 37, most recently played the superhero, in "The Batman" alongside Zoe Kravitz, 35, as Catwoman. The "Twilight" actor wore George's Batsuit during his screen test and snuck a selfie before taking off the costume.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas

Ice-T Thinks It Would Be 'Selfish' of Him to Bar AI From Playing His 'Law and Order' Character
Related Posts
George Clooney Quips Wife Amal Is Way Out of His League

George Clooney Quips Wife Amal Is Way Out of His League

George Clooney and Adam Sandler Join Forces for New Netflix Movie

George Clooney and Adam Sandler Join Forces for New Netflix Movie

George Clooney Determined to Accomplish His 'Big Goal' as Parent Before New Year

George Clooney Determined to Accomplish His 'Big Goal' as Parent Before New Year

George Clooney's Children Believes He Swims for a Living Due to His 'Midnight Sky' Movie

George Clooney's Children Believes He Swims for a Living Due to His 'Midnight Sky' Movie

Latest News
Ice-T Thinks It Would Be 'Selfish' of Him to Bar AI From Playing His 'Law and Order' Character
  • Dec 19, 2023

Ice-T Thinks It Would Be 'Selfish' of Him to Bar AI From Playing His 'Law and Order' Character

Mena Massoud Unsure If 'Aladdin' Sequel Is Still Happening
  • Dec 19, 2023

Mena Massoud Unsure If 'Aladdin' Sequel Is Still Happening

Katie Couric Over the Moon to Announce Her Daughter Is Pregnant
  • Dec 19, 2023

Katie Couric Over the Moon to Announce Her Daughter Is Pregnant

George Clooney Quips There Aren't 'Enough Drugs in the World' to Get Him to Return as Batman
  • Dec 19, 2023

George Clooney Quips There Aren't 'Enough Drugs in the World' to Get Him to Return as Batman

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas
  • Dec 19, 2023

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome
  • Dec 19, 2023

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Most Read
Adam Driver Reveals Kylo Ren Didn't Find Redemption in Original 'Star Wars' Pitch
Movie

Adam Driver Reveals Kylo Ren Didn't Find Redemption in Original 'Star Wars' Pitch

Kate Winslet Studied in Shaman 'School' Before Filming 'Avatar 3'

Kate Winslet Studied in Shaman 'School' Before Filming 'Avatar 3'

Melissa Barrera Rejects Spyglass' Effort to Make Peace After Backlash for Firing Her From 'Scream 7'

Melissa Barrera Rejects Spyglass' Effort to Make Peace After Backlash for Firing Her From 'Scream 7'

'Wonka' Gets the Sweet Taste of Victory at Box Office

'Wonka' Gets the Sweet Taste of Victory at Box Office

Jack Black Reveals Why He Thinks 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Should be Adapted Into Musical

Jack Black Reveals Why He Thinks 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Should be Adapted Into Musical

Barry Keoghan Channels Five Different Personas in 'Saltburn'

Barry Keoghan Channels Five Different Personas in 'Saltburn'

George Clooney Quips There Aren't 'Enough Drugs in the World' to Get Him to Return as Batman

George Clooney Quips There Aren't 'Enough Drugs in the World' to Get Him to Return as Batman

Mena Massoud Unsure If 'Aladdin' Sequel Is Still Happening

Mena Massoud Unsure If 'Aladdin' Sequel Is Still Happening