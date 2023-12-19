 

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'My Heart Will Go On' crooner is no longer able to control her muscles while the 55-year-old chart-topping diva continues battling stiff person syndrome.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion no longer can "control over her muscles." The "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker axed her world tour in December 2022 after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome - an uncurable neurological condition - and while her "goal" is to return to the stage one day, her sister Claudette Dion, 74, suggested it seems unlikely at the moment.

"She's working hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.' It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know," Claudette said to Canadian website 7 Jours.

  Editors' Pick

While research is ongoing into the condition, the rarity of it means progress has been slow. Claudette added, "The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because it's 1 out of a million case, the scientists haven't done that much research because it didn't affect that many people."

Celine's family charity, Fondation Maman Dion, has been inundated with messages of support for the star. Claudette said, "Some people have lost hope because it's all illness that isn't well known. If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation gets about Celine! People tell us they love her and they're praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes."

Claudette has previously revealed that despite working with "the top researchers in the field," her 55-year-old sister has seen little improvement in her health. She told Le Journal de Montreal, "We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kylie Minogue Still Emotionally Scarred From Her Battle With Cancer

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas

Related Posts
Celine Dion Determined to Stop Hiding Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle

Celine Dion Determined to Stop Hiding Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle

Celine Dion Managed to Sing During First Public Appearance Since Announcing SPS Diagnosis

Celine Dion Managed to Sing During First Public Appearance Since Announcing SPS Diagnosis

Celine Dion Dancing to the Music at Katy Perry's Last Las Vegas Residency Show

Celine Dion Dancing to the Music at Katy Perry's Last Las Vegas Residency Show

Celine Dion Enjoyed 'Memorable' Outing With Sons at Hockey Game

Celine Dion Enjoyed 'Memorable' Outing With Sons at Hockey Game

Latest News
George Clooney Quips There Aren't 'Enough Drugs in the World' to Get Him to Return as Batman
  • Dec 19, 2023

George Clooney Quips There Aren't 'Enough Drugs in the World' to Get Him to Return as Batman

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas
  • Dec 19, 2023

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome
  • Dec 19, 2023

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Kylie Minogue Still Emotionally Scarred From Her Battle With Cancer
  • Dec 19, 2023

Kylie Minogue Still Emotionally Scarred From Her Battle With Cancer

Amanda Bynes Halts Her Podcast After Just One Episode
  • Dec 19, 2023

Amanda Bynes Halts Her Podcast After Just One Episode

Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Very Cool' Sculpture of Her Brain
  • Dec 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Very Cool' Sculpture of Her Brain

Most Read
6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved
Celebrity

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Newborn Son the 'Best Gift' for Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Newborn Son the 'Best Gift' for Christmas

Wayne Brady Says Life Is 'Too Short to Live in the Dark' After Coming Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady Says Life Is 'Too Short to Live in the Dark' After Coming Out as Pansexual

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Accuses Her of Being Violent, Wants Restraining Order to Be Dropped

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Accuses Her of Being Violent, Wants Restraining Order to Be Dropped

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Celebrities' Extravagant Christmas Decorations to Brighten Up the 2023 Holidays

Celebrities' Extravagant Christmas Decorations to Brighten Up the 2023 Holidays