 

Rita Ora Tries to Stay on 'Clean Path' for Her Mental Health

Cover Images/Graham Finney
The pop star, who tied the knot with Taika Waititi in 2022, reflects that this year she has been looking after herself more than ever and has tried to stay on a 'clean path' for the sake of her wellbeing.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora is proud of herself for "prioritizing" her mental health. The 33-year-old pop star, who tied the knot with Hollywood director Taika Waititi in 2022, reflected that this year she has been looking after herself more than ever and has tried to stay on a "clean path" for the sake of her wellbeing.

Asked what her proudest achievement of 2023 is, she told Spotify, "Making it through emotionally, mentally and physically. I’ve been prioritizing my mental health, working out and not being as crazy and focused on other things and trying to stay down a clean path."

Meanwhile, the "Anywhere" hitmaker is due to start work on her fourth studio album in January and is feeling "excited" to get going with the project as she teased that she also has a "couple of films" in the pipeline.She said, "I am really excited. I just want to keep going now. I just don’t want to stop. I am doing a couple of films next year too."

Rita recently explained that she has learned to live in the present because no one actually has any idea what will happen in the future. Asked what advice she'd give to someone who is uncertain about their future, Rita told Blag Magazine, "What’s the point? Because you would never know anyway what your future holds. So what's the point of being uncertain?"

"I know this thing that my therapist tells me all the time. It's like, why put your body through something twice? You know when you have stress about the future or the past. It’s like your body doesn't really know the difference," she continued.

Rita added, "So if you can avoid putting your body through something twice, you should really try and do that. So that's what I've been working on. So it'd be probably like, what's the point? Just try and do what you can in that moment you're in, rather than worrying about what's going to happen in the future. Therapist's words, not mine!"

