 

Jewel Hilariously Compares Her Bare Morning Face to '3 Miles of Bad Road'

Cover Images/Jose Perez
The 'You Were Meant for Me' singer lightheartedly voices her frustration over her post-sleep appearance during a trip to Las Vegas as she flaunts her makeup-free face.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jewel has compared her bare morning face to "3 miles of bad road." Making use of social media, the "You Were Meant for Me" singer, whose real name is Jewel Kilcher, hilariously expressed her frustration over her appearance after waking up from her sleep during a trip.

On Sunday, December 17, the 49-year-old songstress, who has received four Grammy Award nominations, uploaded a video via Instagram. In the clip, she showed off her makeup-free face and long hair, which was styled into loose waves and parted in the middle, as she voiced her thoughts on her look.

Jewel began saying, "Good morning, y'all. I'm in Las Vegas, and I wake up. I did not have one little teeny drop of alcohol, nothing. And I look like three miles of bad road." She couldn't help but burst into laughter as she asked, "Why?"

The "Who Will Save Your Soul" songstress went on to claim, "My face always goes on strike in Las Vegas. I don't know. I walk through the casinos and my eyes burn." She then joked, "Must be all the sin there," before laughing.

Jewel further asked, "You know what I do for a living? Travel. Do you think I'd be good at packing?" She then admitted, "Well, I suck," before explaining, "Somehow in my whole bag of toiletries, I don't even have a facial cleanser. I'm 49 years old. How do I not pack cleanser?"

The "Foolish Games" singer was later documented taking a deep breath before she shared her plans for the trip. She spilled, "Anyway we are gonna go see U2 tonight at Sphere. I'm really excited. I did not realize that the NFR (National Finals Rodeo) is in town."

"Y'all, I'm staying at this hotel, and there are so many cowboys. I love seeing it. It's a sea of cowboy hats. It's like the ghost of Christmas past. I spent decades of my life at the NFR," she continued. "It's a trip to be here. It brings back so many memories. Great memories. Love seeing all the country folk out here."

Along with the video, Jewel wrote in the caption of the post, "When you wake up and your face looks like 3 miles of bad road," adding a slew of emojis, including a shrugging emoji. She concluded, "Plus the #rodeo is in town."

