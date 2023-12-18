'Wonka' Gets the Sweet Taste of Victory at Box Office

Warner Bros. Movie

Led by Timothee Chalamet, the musical fantasy film based on Roald Dahl's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' debuts to an estimated $39 million domestically and over $150 million globally.

Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Wonka" is dancing and singing its way to the top spot of North American box office. After a slow week without new wide releases from major Hollywood studios, the musical fantasy film came as a sweet treat to moviegoers.

The Paul King-directed movie debuts to an estimated $39 million domestically to steal the crown from "The Boy and the Heron". The $125 million-budgeted family film also enjoys a successful debut overseas, collecting $112.4 million internationally and pushing its worldwide total to $151.4 million.

The film, which tells the origin story of Willy Wonka, a character in Roald Dahl's 1964 novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", stars Timothee Chalamet in the titular role. It arrived in time for the Yuletide season and received an A- CinemaScore, with 60 percent of ticket buyers between the ages of 18 and 34. Critics' reviews are also positive, with an 83% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"It shows you the power of a star, and it also shows you the power of a star going out and working a movie," boasts Jeffrey Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros. "Having him out there after the strikes were over was a win for him and a win for the movie."

" 'Wonka' has the right tone for the holidays and momentum is very good," says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. "Critics' reviews and audience scores are strong, and the genre performs well overseas."

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, also weighs in, "Chalamet is a true movie star who's been developing his craft and his reputation over many years. Everybody's looking for who's the next big movie star. Is it all about the old-school leading men? Chalamet is definitely that."

Elsewhere in the top five this week, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" holds on to the runner-up place with additional $5.8 million. Hayao Miyazaki's animated movie "The Boy and the Heron" falls two spots to No. 3 with an estimated $5.2 million.

"Godzilla Minus One" trails behind at the fourth place with approximately $4.9 million on its third weekend. "Trolls Band Together" also slips on place to No. 5 with an estimated $4 million.

Top 10 of North American Box Office (Dec. 15-17, 2023):

