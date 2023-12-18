 

Ice Spice to Release Debut Album in 2024, Says Producer RIOTUSA

The music producer, who met Ice Spice when they were college students at the State University of New York Purchase, also talks about what it's like working with the 'Munch (Feelin' U)' raptress in a new interview.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice's debut album is seemingly coming soon. According to producer RIOTUSA, the "Princess Diana" hitmaker will release the highly-anticipated project in 2024.

RIOTUSA, who met Ice Spice when they were college students at the State University of New York Purchase, made the revelation in an interview with Billboard. "Fans should know I produce and record too, so look out for my music. Also look out for new classics with Ice in 2024. We're working on her debut album as we speak," he disclosed.

When asked about what it's like working with Ice Spice in the studio, the producer claimed, "It's a fun time because she really be saying how she feels in that moment." He added, "From picking out vibes or punching in lyrics on the spot."

During the conversation, RIOTUSA also opened up about teaming up wit Nicki Minaj. "Nicki is a legend, icon. She was so cool in person and welcomed me into her creative space. When I found out she was getting on 'Princess Diana', I knew it was lit. But then finding out about 'Barbie World' with Ice too? I was like nah, this is New York City," he shared.

Ice Spice has been going viral since dropping her hit single "Munch (Feelin' U)". Arriving on August 10, 2022, the song landed at No. 34 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, beating up "Church Girl" by Beyonce Knowles, "Gotta Move On" by Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and "Die Hard" by Kendrick Lamar.

Ice Spice dropped her first EP, "Like…?", on January. The RIOTUSA-produced project features six tracks in total, including "Munch (Feelin' U)", "Bikini Bottom" and "In Ha Mood". "Princess Diana", "Gangsta Boo" ft. Lil Tjay as well as "Actin a Smoochie" are also included in the EP.

