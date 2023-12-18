Colin Jost Forced to Drag Wife Scarlett Johansson During Brutal 'SNL' Joke Swap

Cover Images/Robert Smith TV

During a joke swap segment in the December 16 episode of 'Saturday Night Live', the 'Weekend Update' host was forced to troll the actress over her latest superhero movie, 'Black Widow'.

AceShowbiz - Colin Jost involuntarily poked fun at his wife Scarlett Johansson's movies in a new episode of "Saturday Night Live". During a joke swap segment in the December 16 episode of the NBC comedy show, the "Weekend Update" host was forced to troll the actress over her "Black Widow" movie.

Colin and co-host Michael Che brought laughter to the audience in the new outing by doing their annual December tradition, writing jokes for each other. Before they started, Michael made things difficult for Colin by introducing "someone very special who was last on this show, season 3, 46 years ago" to join them during the segment. He said, "Poet, author, activist… Please welcome Dr. Hattie Davis, ladies and gentlemen."

"New York State now allows movie theaters to serve alcohol, which is how I'm finally able to enjoy my wife's little art movies," Colin read the joke that Che had prepared for him before a picture of Scarlett, who plays Natasha Romanoff in MCU, was displayed on the screen. "I'm kidding, honey, I love all of your movies and if you ask me you're an even better 'Black Widow' than [Martin Luther King Jr.'s wife] Coretta Scott King," Colin then added.

Colin and Scarlett got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. The couple later tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the actress' home in Palisades, New York. The pair are now proud parents as they welcomed their first child together in August 2021.

Back to the show, Colin, meanwhile, made Che joke about Beyonce Knowles. "Last month Beyonce posted a photo on Instagram of herself in a chrome Versace dress and platinum blond hair that many people online described as 'too white,' " the standup comic read. "In fact, Beyonce looked so white that I was finally attracted to her."

Fans totally enjoyed the segment with one saying, "They didn't hold back on this one. Those two are comedy gold. We need more of this." Another wrote, "Michael Che does him so dirty," adding laughing emojis. "I wear they tried to end him with this one," someone else commented.

