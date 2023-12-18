Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Look Smitten to Each Other on a Stroll in NYC

Cover Images/Instagram/MediaPunch Celebrity

The 'Vampire' songstress and the 'Enola Holmes' actor look so adorably in love as they share laughs together during a morning walk in New York City, a few days after making out at a gas station.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge cannot hide their feelings for each other. The new lovebirds were clearly smitten to each other as they were photographed on a morning stroll in New York City.

During the walk on Saturday, December 16, the pair looked so adorably in love with each other as they gazed into each other eyes. They seemingly had a fun conversation as they shared laughs together.

At one point, the 20-year-old Grammy winner and the 20-year-old actor stopped on the sidewalk to check something on his phone. The "Deja Vu" singer looked intently as her boyfriend showed something on his phone.

For the outing, Olivia and Louis went color-coordinated in dark outfits. The former "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" actress kept herself warm in a gray turtleneck, an oversized black coat and blue pants.

She kept her eyes shielded with a pair of sunglasses as her hair was styled in two braids and she carried a black bag. She added a pair of Vans sneakers with white soles.

As for Louis, he bundled up in a gray turtleneck underneath a black puffer jacket. He teamed his outfit with dark jeans and white shoes. The "Enola Holmes" star kept himself hydrated as he held canned drink in his hand. The couple completed their looks with matching black beanies.

The couple's morning stroll comes a few days after they appeared to confirm their romance with a PDA-packed outing. On Wednesday, December 12, they were caught on camera sharing a passionate kiss while stopping by a gas station in NYC.

Not being able to keep their hands off each other, Louis playfully grabbed Olivia's behind as he literally swept her off her feet. The "Happier" songstress, meanwhile, wrapped her arms around his neck.

Olivia and Louis first sparked dating rumors in late October after photos circulating online showed the two packing on PDAs in London. At the time, they appeared had each of their arms behind one another's back, hugging and chatting in his hometown.

In July, Olivia, whose former boyfriends included Ethan Wacker and Joshua Bassett, played coy when asked about her relationship status. "I don't know! I don't kiss and tell," she told Vogue. "It's an interesting thing to think about. I understand it. I could sit here and be like, 'I don't get why people do that,' but I do it so often."

