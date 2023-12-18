 

Artist of the Week: Nicki Minaj

The 'Super Bass' femcee has scored a chart topper yet again as she has finally released her much-awaited new album 'Pink Friday 2', more than 10 years after the first one.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj has finally released her long overdue album "Pink Friday 2", more than a decade after putting out the first "Pink Friday" LP. Packed with star-studded collaborations, this album showcases Minaj's undeniable talent and ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

Featuring an impressive lineup of artists, "Pink Friday 2" boasts an array of musical talent. With guest appearances from industry heavyweights such as J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Drake, Future, 50 Cent, and Keyshia Cole, among others, Nicki has created a musical masterpiece that transcends genres and leaves listeners craving for more.

In its first three days of release, "Pink Friday 2" amassed a remarkable 90.8 million streams, solidifying Minaj's position as one of the most influential artists of our time. This staggering achievement highlights the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding the album, firmly keeping her in the forefront of the music scene.

Not only did "Pink Friday 2" dominate streaming platforms, but it also quickly climbed the charts. Within a short span of time, the album soared to the top spot on the US iTunes Album Sales Chart. Additionally, the album secured the top spot on the U.K. R&B albums chart and the third position on the U.K. all-genre rundown.

"It's probably the most excited I've been about an album release in a really long time. I'm happy that we're not making my fans wait for another album like I've done in the past. This one incorporates all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound, so it goes perfectly with the collection," she gushed in an interview.

Along with the hotly-anticipated album, Nicki is preparing for a documentary where she is expected to share things that "nobody would expect." She recently teased, "It's going to be a great experience for my fans," adding that it's perfect to accompany her new music. "Now that they've digested the music, when the documentary comes, it'll be a different level of emotional roller coaster I think," she explained.

