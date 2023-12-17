Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Underwent Surgery After Falling and Breaking His Hip at Concert

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 76-year-old NBA legend's longtime business partner, Deborah Morales, reveals in a statement that the former athlete 'had an accidental fall and broke his hip' while attending a concert on Friday, December 15.

AceShowbiz - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Friday night didn't go as planned. The NBA legend reportedly fell and broke his hip when attending a concert in Los Angeles, leading him to undergo surgery.

The news was revealed on the 76-year-old's X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, December 16. "Medical Statement from Kareem Abdul Jabbar's longtime Business Partner, Deborah Morales. 'Last night while attending a concert , Kareem had an accidental fall and broke his hip. He will have surgery today,' " so read the message.

" 'We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem," it added. "Especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now.' "

The incident took place months after Kareem divulged that he had been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. Noting that he first noticed symptoms when he was vacationing in Europe with his son, the former athlete shared, "I had shortness of breath, fatigue, I had no energy. I was worried about it, but it wasn't consistent. It would come and go."

Kareem added in the February 16 segment on the "TODAY" show, "I thought, "Hey, I'm in the shape of my life. It's not going to affect me.' " However, things got worse following his return to the U.S. He said he suddenly didn't have the strength to get up and his breathing became heavy when he was attending a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

