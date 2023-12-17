 

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Underwent Surgery After Falling and Breaking His Hip at Concert

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Underwent Surgery After Falling and Breaking His Hip at Concert
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The 76-year-old NBA legend's longtime business partner, Deborah Morales, reveals in a statement that the former athlete 'had an accidental fall and broke his hip' while attending a concert on Friday, December 15.

  • Dec 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Friday night didn't go as planned. The NBA legend reportedly fell and broke his hip when attending a concert in Los Angeles, leading him to undergo surgery.

The news was revealed on the 76-year-old's X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, December 16. "Medical Statement from Kareem Abdul Jabbar's longtime Business Partner, Deborah Morales. 'Last night while attending a concert , Kareem had an accidental fall and broke his hip. He will have surgery today,' " so read the message.

  Editors' Pick

" 'We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem," it added. "Especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now.' "

The incident took place months after Kareem divulged that he had been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. Noting that he first noticed symptoms when he was vacationing in Europe with his son, the former athlete shared, "I had shortness of breath, fatigue, I had no energy. I was worried about it, but it wasn't consistent. It would come and go."

Kareem added in the February 16 segment on the "TODAY" show, "I thought, "Hey, I'm in the shape of my life. It's not going to affect me.' " However, things got worse following his return to the U.S. He said he suddenly didn't have the strength to get up and his breathing became heavy when he was attending a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Travis Scott Calls Off Chicago Concert Following 'Craziest' Flight Delay
Related Posts
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reveals He's Diagnosed With Atrial Fibrillation

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reveals He's Diagnosed With Atrial Fibrillation

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 'Wholeheartedly' Apologizes to LeBron James Following Behavior Criticism

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 'Wholeheartedly' Apologizes to LeBron James Following Behavior Criticism

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail for Stabbing Neighbor

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail for Stabbing Neighbor

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Slapped With Lawsuit Over Knife Attack

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Slapped With Lawsuit Over Knife Attack

Latest News
Stephen Fry Grateful to Be Able to Walk After 'Nasty' Fall From Stage
  • Dec 17, 2023

Stephen Fry Grateful to Be Able to Walk After 'Nasty' Fall From Stage

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Underwent Surgery After Falling and Breaking His Hip at Concert
  • Dec 17, 2023

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Underwent Surgery After Falling and Breaking His Hip at Concert

Bella Thorne Plans to Wear 'Twinkly Lights' for Fairytale-Themed Wedding With Mark Emms
  • Dec 17, 2023

Bella Thorne Plans to Wear 'Twinkly Lights' for Fairytale-Themed Wedding With Mark Emms

John Amos Hopes to Reconcile With Daughter Despite Accusing Her of 'Elderly Abuse'
  • Dec 17, 2023

John Amos Hopes to Reconcile With Daughter Despite Accusing Her of 'Elderly Abuse'

Adam Driver Reveals Kylo Ren Didn't Find Redemption in Original 'Star Wars' Pitch
  • Dec 17, 2023

Adam Driver Reveals Kylo Ren Didn't Find Redemption in Original 'Star Wars' Pitch

Josh Peck's Stage Fright Has Deterred Him From His Dream Career
  • Dec 17, 2023

Josh Peck's Stage Fright Has Deterred Him From His Dream Career

Most Read
Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair
Celebrity

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair

Teyana Taylor Seen Dancing Seductively With Victoria Monet Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce

Teyana Taylor Seen Dancing Seductively With Victoria Monet Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake After 'Cry Me a River' Performance

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake After 'Cry Me a River' Performance

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence After Ex-Pal LeTroy Davis Called Her Out for Only Caring About Fame

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence After Ex-Pal LeTroy Davis Called Her Out for Only Caring About Fame

Willie Nelson Believes Humans Will Be Revived After Death

Willie Nelson Believes Humans Will Be Revived After Death

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed as Acute Effects of Ketamine

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed as Acute Effects of Ketamine

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing