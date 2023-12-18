 

Jamie Dornan Ended Up With Swollen Face After Kissing Horse

Despite being allergic, the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor didn't refuse to film scenes with horses and ended up with 'a giant hive' on his face after kissing the animal.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Dornan's face was swollen after he kissed a horse. The 41-year-old actor was excited to land the role of Count Axel Fersen in the 2006 movie opposite Kirsten Dunst but things quickly went wrong when he discovered most of his filming would take place with horses.

"I like them as a species, I just can't get close. My character [Count Axel Fersen] pretty much has to spend the whole movie on a horse. And I forgot I hadn't been around horses for a long time," Jamie said on "The Graham Norton Show".

"So I'm trotting around this place … and in the back, one of the runner's faces just looked [shocked]. I was itchy, and my whole face had become a giant hive. I had to get EpiPens. Then they almost couldn't insure me to do the movie. So if you see me on a horse, I'm very heavily medicated."

However, Jamie didn't learn his lesson and his face swelled up again after he kissed a horse on the set of 2012 historical drama "New Worlds". He said, "I really liked the horse I had. And I thought, 'It's the final day. You know what? I love this horse.' So I gave her a kiss on the lips."

Graham quipped, "What medication were you on?" Jamie continued, "I went, 'You know what, we're nearly over. I have half a day left.' The horse was picture wrapped. So I gave it a kiss. And then my lips absolutely blew up. And we couldn't shoot the rest of the day."

