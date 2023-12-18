 

Matthew Perry's Ex Demands inquiry After Ketamine Is Revealed to Have Played a Part in His Death

Matthew Perry's Ex Demands inquiry After Ketamine Is Revealed to Have Played a Part in His Death
Cover Images/MUNAWAR HOSAIN
Celebrity

Kayti Edwards wants an investigation launched to further examine the death of the late 'Friends' actor after autopsy revealed the cause of his death is 'acute effects of ketamine.'

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend has demanded further investigation after it was revealed that his death was caused by "acute effects of ketamine" and drowning. The 54-year-old actor - who was reportedly sober for 19 months before his death - had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression but his final session was over a week before he died, meaning the drug in his system was not from his treatment.

Kayti Edwards, Matthew's ex-girlfriend, has urged the authorities to take a closer look into the circumstances of his death. "I'm pretty sure that in Matthew's brain ketamine infusions at a doctor's would count as still being sober," she told The US Sun.

"In his brain it's not the same as going on the street to buy crack or heroin. That probably was the stepping stone for him to go back to doing drugs," Kayti added. "I wasn't surprised when the medical examiner's report dropped."

  Editors' Pick

"I already knew what it was so it wasn't shocking to me. I wasn't there so I don't know exactly what happened but I do know Matthew as a person and a friend and I know the patterns that led up to this."

"I could see it from a mile away, he didn't seem right during the last couple weeks of his life. The sober people who knew him have never hung out with him when he was getting high so they wouldn't know the signs."

Matthew was found face-down and unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Whitney Cummings Welcomes Her First Child

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Underwent Surgery After Falling and Breaking His Hip at Concert
Related Posts
Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Details the Amount of Drug He Had When He Died

Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Details the Amount of Drug He Had When He Died

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed as Acute Effects of Ketamine

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed as Acute Effects of Ketamine

Matthew Perry's Ex-GF Julia Roberts Breaks Silence on His Tragic Death

Matthew Perry's Ex-GF Julia Roberts Breaks Silence on His Tragic Death

Matthew Perry's Shocking Death Brings 'Friends' Cast 'Closer Than Ever Before'

Matthew Perry's Shocking Death Brings 'Friends' Cast 'Closer Than Ever Before'

Latest News
Matthew Perry's Ex Demands inquiry After Ketamine Is Revealed to Have Played a Part in His Death
  • Dec 18, 2023

Matthew Perry's Ex Demands inquiry After Ketamine Is Revealed to Have Played a Part in His Death

Whitney Cummings Welcomes Her First Child
  • Dec 18, 2023

Whitney Cummings Welcomes Her First Child

Kate Winslet Studied in Shaman 'School' Before Filming 'Avatar 3'
  • Dec 18, 2023

Kate Winslet Studied in Shaman 'School' Before Filming 'Avatar 3'

Garbage's Lead Vocalist Scolded Female Fans for Fighting at Concert
  • Dec 18, 2023

Garbage's Lead Vocalist Scolded Female Fans for Fighting at Concert

Stephen Fry Grateful to Be Able to Walk After 'Nasty' Fall From Stage
  • Dec 17, 2023

Stephen Fry Grateful to Be Able to Walk After 'Nasty' Fall From Stage

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Underwent Surgery After Falling and Breaking His Hip at Concert
  • Dec 17, 2023

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Underwent Surgery After Falling and Breaking His Hip at Concert

Most Read
Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair
Celebrity

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake After 'Cry Me a River' Performance

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake After 'Cry Me a River' Performance

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence After Ex-Pal LeTroy Davis Called Her Out for Only Caring About Fame

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence After Ex-Pal LeTroy Davis Called Her Out for Only Caring About Fame

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed as Acute Effects of Ketamine

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed as Acute Effects of Ketamine

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing

Kanye West Yells 'Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye!' During Anti-Semitic Rant at Las Vegas Event

Kanye West Yells 'Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye!' During Anti-Semitic Rant at Las Vegas Event

Kendall Jenner Spotted Attending Aspen Event Solo Amid Bad Bunny Split Rumors

Kendall Jenner Spotted Attending Aspen Event Solo Amid Bad Bunny Split Rumors