 

Nicki Minaj Reveals Reason Behind Delay of Her Documentary

The 'Super Bass' female rapper insists that it 'would have made no sense to people' if she released a documentary without putting out her new studio album.

  Dec 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj wants to share things that "nobody would expect" in her upcoming documentary. The 41-year-old rap star is due to release a new documentary about her life and her music career, and Nicki has given fans an insight into what they expect.

"It's going to be a great experience for my fans," Nicki explained during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen".

The "Super Bass" hitmaker remains committed to the project, despite a lengthy delay. Nicki - who released her latest album - "[t=Pink Friday 2', earlier this month - also explained the reasons behind the delay.

She said, "What happened was ... because my album was not done when I was going to originally put it out, I didn't want the documentary to come out without the music. That would've made no sense to people. Because of that, that network, they had to go with something else and I couldn't force a documentary out either."

Asked why the documentary wasn't released at the same time as her new album, Nicki replied, "I wouldn't have wanted it to come out right now because then it would take time from them really being able to really listen to music. And so now that they've digested the music, when the documentary comes, it'll be a different level of emotional roller coaster I think."

Earlier this year, Nicki released a trailer for the documentary. Alongside the trailer, the rapper wrote on Instagram, "I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work."

"As I decide on a home for this project, I can't help but reflect on what I'm including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it's scary. It's like NOTHING you've seen before and I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support (sic)."

