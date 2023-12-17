 

Tommy Lee Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman in Helicopter

Tommy Lee Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman in Helicopter
Cover Images/Faye Sadou/Media Punch
Celebrity

The Motley Crue rocker is facing a serious accusation suggesting that he sexually assaulted a woman during a helicopter flight to Los Angeles back in 2003.

  • Dec 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tommy Lee is hit with an accusation that he sexually assaulted a woman in a helicopter. The Motley Crue rocker is slapped with a lawsuit over an alleged encounter in February 2003, with an unnamed woman claiming he groped, kissed and penetrated her without her consent when they were onboard the chopper with another man.

The woman was friends with the helicopter pilot, who had invited her on a tour of San Diego country, but when she got to the airfield, the 61-year-old drummer was also there waiting and she was informed plans had changed and they would be flying to Los Angeles as a trio, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The accuser claimed she felt pressured to still go on the trip and once in the air, she alleged Tommy and the pilot began drinking alcohol and consuming marijuana and cocaine, before urging her to sit on the musician's lap. When she did so, she claimed he forced himself on her.

  Editors' Pick

She alleged in the lawsuit he began to grope and kiss her before becoming more forceful as she tried to pull away and accused him of penetrating her with his fingers while touching her breasts.

She claimed Tommy then pulled down his pants and attempted to force her head toward his genitals. When the helicopter got to Los Angeles, the rocker hugged her and disembarked before the pilot flew her back to San Diego in silence.

The woman claimed she suffered shock, distress, humiliation, shame and guilt as a result of what happened but claimed she didn't go to police as she didn't think she'd be taken seriously. She is seeking damages from Tommy because she has suffered from anxiety, depression, PTSD and other physical and psychological harm as a result of the alleged incident.

A spokesperson for the rocker has yet to respond.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nicki Minaj Reveals Reason Behind Delay of Her Documentary

Jason Momoa Gets Honest About Aquaman's Future: 'It's Not Looking Too Good'
Related Posts
Tommy Lee's Liver 'Barely Functioning' Due to Years of Heavy Drinking

Tommy Lee's Liver 'Barely Functioning' Due to Years of Heavy Drinking

Tommy Lee's Wife 'Yelled' at Him for Cheating on 'Awesome' Heather Locklear

Tommy Lee's Wife 'Yelled' at Him for Cheating on 'Awesome' Heather Locklear

Tommy Lee's Wife 'Saddened' People 'Mistook' Her Joke About Pamela Anderson

Tommy Lee's Wife 'Saddened' People 'Mistook' Her Joke About Pamela Anderson

Tommy Lee and Wife 'Don't Sweat' Pamela Anderson's Memoir or Documentary

Tommy Lee and Wife 'Don't Sweat' Pamela Anderson's Memoir or Documentary

Latest News
Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Details the Amount of Drug He Had When He Died
  • Dec 17, 2023

Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Details the Amount of Drug He Had When He Died

Jason Momoa Gets Honest About Aquaman's Future: 'It's Not Looking Too Good'
  • Dec 17, 2023

Jason Momoa Gets Honest About Aquaman's Future: 'It's Not Looking Too Good'

Tommy Lee Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman in Helicopter
  • Dec 17, 2023

Tommy Lee Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman in Helicopter

Nicki Minaj Reveals Reason Behind Delay of Her Documentary
  • Dec 17, 2023

Nicki Minaj Reveals Reason Behind Delay of Her Documentary

Kelly Clarkson Wins Big at 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards
  • Dec 17, 2023

Kelly Clarkson Wins Big at 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards

Adam Driver Has 'Immediate Respect' for Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley on Set of 'Ferrari'
  • Dec 16, 2023

Adam Driver Has 'Immediate Respect' for Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley on Set of 'Ferrari'

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair

Bradley Cooper Purchases New Pennsylvania Home Near Gigi Hadid's Family Farm

Bradley Cooper Purchases New Pennsylvania Home Near Gigi Hadid's Family Farm

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

Hailey and Justin Bieber Look Downcast in New Sighting Amid Marital Issue Rumors

Hailey and Justin Bieber Look Downcast in New Sighting Amid Marital Issue Rumors

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44