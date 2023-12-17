Tommy Lee Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman in Helicopter

Cover Images/Faye Sadou/Media Punch Celebrity

The Motley Crue rocker is facing a serious accusation suggesting that he sexually assaulted a woman during a helicopter flight to Los Angeles back in 2003.

AceShowbiz - Tommy Lee is hit with an accusation that he sexually assaulted a woman in a helicopter. The Motley Crue rocker is slapped with a lawsuit over an alleged encounter in February 2003, with an unnamed woman claiming he groped, kissed and penetrated her without her consent when they were onboard the chopper with another man.

The woman was friends with the helicopter pilot, who had invited her on a tour of San Diego country, but when she got to the airfield, the 61-year-old drummer was also there waiting and she was informed plans had changed and they would be flying to Los Angeles as a trio, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The accuser claimed she felt pressured to still go on the trip and once in the air, she alleged Tommy and the pilot began drinking alcohol and consuming marijuana and cocaine, before urging her to sit on the musician's lap. When she did so, she claimed he forced himself on her.

She alleged in the lawsuit he began to grope and kiss her before becoming more forceful as she tried to pull away and accused him of penetrating her with his fingers while touching her breasts.

She claimed Tommy then pulled down his pants and attempted to force her head toward his genitals. When the helicopter got to Los Angeles, the rocker hugged her and disembarked before the pilot flew her back to San Diego in silence.

The woman claimed she suffered shock, distress, humiliation, shame and guilt as a result of what happened but claimed she didn't go to police as she didn't think she'd be taken seriously. She is seeking damages from Tommy because she has suffered from anxiety, depression, PTSD and other physical and psychological harm as a result of the alleged incident.

A spokesperson for the rocker has yet to respond.

