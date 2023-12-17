 

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Accuses Her of Being Violent, Wants Restraining Order to Be Dropped

In a new motion filed on Friday, December 15, Darius also alleges that the 'Nope' actress has hurled insults at him on multiple occasions, calling him a 'loser,' 'punk,' 'b***h,' and more.

AceShowbiz - The drama between Keke Palmer and her ex Darius Jackson has yet to be over. Darius now accuses the "Nope" actress of abuse, claiming that she "violently" gripped his arm, punched him in the face at a birthday party, and more.

The 29-year-old brought up his claims in new court documents filed on Friday, December 15. In the docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, he also alleged that Keke has hurled insults at him on multiple occasions, calling him a "loser," "punk," "b***h," and more.

Darius went on to detail that Keke allegedly once called him 200 times and sent him 50 emails after a spat when he told her he wouldn't be staying with her overnight. He even provided text messages to back up his claims.

"I'm sorry for hitting you," Keke allegedly wrote. "I'm sorry for being afraid to lose you and that turning into me acting out of fear and desperation. That was not the best me that you received and I'm sorry for that."

"I am mad at the situation, I'm mad at myself … I'm deeply affected and afraid because it's such a deep heaviness that I don't want to feel anymore. It's not your fault nor your job to alleviate it from me," the mom of one allegedly added. "I honestly need you to pray on it."

Aside from accusing Keke of abuse, Darius also demanded a restraining order against him to be dropped. Keke, who shares a baby boy with Darius, has yet to respond to the new allegations.

The report arrived after Darius divulged that he had been baptized and repented amid his custody battle with Keke. "God is & will always be your greatest ally," Darius declared in an Instagram post. "I have put my trust, patience, timing & entire life onto him so that I can continue to get through the days. Lord Jesus has been with me throughout & has strengthen me to the point where I am continuing to push forward & not looking back."

"He's surrounded me with friends & family that has always been there as well as sending me love from many individuals who have reached out. And for that, I thank you," so he claimed, before sharing, "Extremely blessed to have repent & be baptized in the name of our Lord Jesus."

