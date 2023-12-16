2 Chainz, Saweetie and Lil Baby in 'BMF' Season 3

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik TV

The hit Starz series has tapped Lil Baby, Saweetie, 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo and 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Cynthia Bailey to star in its upcoming season 3.

AceShowbiz - Season 3 of "BMF" will welcome new faces. The popular Starz series has tapped bigs names for the upcoming season, including Lil Baby, Saweetie, 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Cynthia Bailey.

Lil Baby will be portraying a character named Payne, an eager-to-learn foot soldier out of Atlanta, GA. As for Saweetie, she will play Keeya, a former college athlete who’s now on the streets in St. Louis. Meanwhile, Cynthia's character is Gloria, Detective Bryant’s hard-working ex-wife who is grappling with their son’s legal battle.

The official logline for the upcoming season 3 is, " 'BMF' continues the storyline of the inspiring true legends of brothers Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who fostered one of the most influential crime families in the country known as Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early 90s in Season 3 with Meech moving to Atlanta, where he hopes to build upon the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry fostered in Detroit and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene."

"At the same time, Terry remains in the 'D' to handle business. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) return as partners often on opposite sides of the law who find common ground in their determination to take down BMF," it continued.

Season 3 of "BMF" will also feature returning stars, including Bechir Sylvain (Blindspotting), Taylor Sele ("P-Valley"), Kadianne Whyte ("P-Valley"); Ren King ("Paw Patrol LIVE! The Great Pirate Adventure"), Morgan Alexandria, Christopher B. Duncan and Cedric Martin. Sydney Mitchell and Laila D. Pruitt also return in recurring roles.

50 Cent executive produce "BMF" through his G-Unit Film and Television. Creator, executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins join as showrunner alongside executive producer Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the hit series.

