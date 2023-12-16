 

Teyana Taylor Seen Dancing Seductively With Victoria Monet Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce

The 'A Thousand and One' actress appears to be enjoying herself while the 'On My Mama' songstress is touching and caressing her body from behind in what looks like a club.

AceShowbiz - Teyana Taylor parties hard following her split from Iman Shumpert. The multi-hyphenate has been caught on camera dancing seductively with Victoria Monet when they recently hit a club.

In footage which has surfaced online, the two ladies appeared to be in their own world as they danced together while being surrounded by other clubgoers. Seemingly enjoying herself, the singer/actress closed her eyes while Victoria was touching and caressing her body from behind.

It's unclear when and where the video was taken, but it has gone viral and Victoria became trending on X, formerly known as Twitter. The video has also prompted various reactions from social media users, some of which were speculating about Teyana's sexuality.

"I feel like teyana filed for divorce so she can be a full blown lesbian..otherwise this video screams attention seeking," one person commented on the clip which was reposted on Instagram. Another chimed in, "I wouldn't be surprised if Teyana pop out with a girlfriend."

Disagreeing, a third commenter wrote, "Women touching on women in the club is a norm ain't don't mean she a lesbian." Another argued, "They just doing what every white girl in the clubs did and do. Have fun get drunk and dance on eachother. This ain't new. Just black women wasn't bout that life just like going skiing and cottages wasn't a black thing. But ... guess what we doing it now."

Someone else was simply happy for Teyana as saying, "Notice how women when they get out of a relationship they're so happy. Society really make us feel like having a Man is essential to life. I think Eve willingly ate the [apple] to not have to deal with Adam forever."

Teyana confirmed her split from Iman in September following cheating allegations against her now-ex. "AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure," she wrote on Instagram.

"To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure," she insisted. "We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT."

It was later revealed that she had filed for divorce from Iman in January, months before the split announcement. Recently, the former NBA star denied Teyana's "cruel treatment" allegations in her divorce filing.

