50 Cent Struggled With Snoop Dogg on Set of 'Black Mafia Family' Due to Weed Habit

Instagram/Starz TV

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker opens up his experience on the set with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg, claiming he tried to get the 'Gin and Juice' rapper to stop smoking weed but to no avail.

Sep 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent struggled while directing Snoop Dogg in new drama "BMF: Black Mafia Family" because he spent most of the time trying to convince the "Gin & Juice" star to stop smoking weed.

Snoop was often high on set and 50 admits he tried to reason with his fellow rapper in his trailer.

"I'd tell him, 'Don't smoke,' and he said, 'Why do you wanna ruin my day? It's legal. Why do you come here? Why do you wanna bother me?' "

"He's not even getting high - you've gotta be sober to get high. He's just sustaining his feelings... but (he nailed) every line... He said, 'I've been doing this since Jaws was a goldfish!' "

50 also put another pal, Eminem, through his paces on set.

"Black Mafia Family" is inspired by the real-life story of the Detroit crime family led by Demetrius "Big Meech" and Terry "Southwest" Flenory.

Eminem will play real-life drug dealer Rick Wershe, Jr. who was arrested for cocaine possession and handed a life sentence. He was paroled last summer (20), aged 50.

Wershe's story was told in the 2017 documentary "White Boy" and it was fictionalised for the 2018 film "White Boy Rick", starring Matthew McConaughey and Richie Merritt.

In the "BMF", the Slim Shady and Snoop Dogg will join the likes of La La Anthony, Serayah, Tyshon Freeman, Stormy Meriweather, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, and Eric Kofi-Abrefa.