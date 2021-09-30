 
 

50 Cent Gets Candid Why He Gave Pastor Role in 'Black Mafia Family' to Snoop Dogg

50 Cent Gets Candid Why He Gave Pastor Role in 'Black Mafia Family' to Snoop Dogg
Admitting that he was actually cast to play spiritual leader Pastor Swift, the 'In Da Club' hitmaker blames his distinctive voice for hindering him to take on the part.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent called in pal Snoop Dogg to play spiritual leader Pastor Swift on his new show, "Black Mafia Family" (a.k.a. "BMF"), after realizing he couldn't play a religious man.

The "In Da Club" hitmaker, who recorded "P.I.M.P" with Snoop in 2003, knew his fellow rapper would be the perfect fit once he decided to pass on the character.

"With Snoop, I knew he would have a field day with the character," 50 tells Billboard.

The rapper and producer knew he couldn't take on the role because his voice is so distinctive, and he was a big part of hit show "Power Book III: Raising Kanan", the finale of which aired on TV in America before the Sunday night, September 26 premiere of "Black Mafia Family".

"They initially cast me in that role, and I knew that I would be doing the marketing for 'Raising Kanan' - and because of my voiceovers in that show, coming directly off of that as a minister... I felt it may not connect the way I would like it to."

"Because it's [the two shows] so close to each other [sic], I didn't want that to clash, so I was like, 'Snoop would do a great job at this,' and I was able to reach out to him, and get them to commit to it because he was already a big fan of [50's previous show] 'Power' and a big supporter of me publicly."

"He was like, 'Yo, this is, like, my favorite s**t.' He would be saying that constantly. When I came around to the casting for the actual show, he was excited that I had the luxury of directing it."

Another old pal, Eminem, also features in an episode of "Black Mafia Family" which 50 is directing.

