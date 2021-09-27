Watch Kash Doll Hilariously Blocking Her Mother From Watching Her Sex Scene on 'BMF'

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - Kash Doll is embarrassed by her mom watching her sex scene on "BMF: Black Mafia Family". After the intimate scene appeared on the screen when they were watching the new series together, the "For Everybody" raptress was quick to cover her mom's eyes with her hand.

On Sunday, September 26, the femcee/actress made use of Instagram to post a series of videos that saw her approaching her mom's seat. "Don't look!" the pregnant star could be heard saying in the clip, to which her mom jokingly replied, "I'm tyrna see if she got moves like her momma."

In the caption of the clips, Kash wrote, "I ran to my mom seat and covered her eyes when my sex scenes popped up and scream and told everybody stop watching lol." She added, "And listen to the s**t my momma say y'all swipe over."

Fans were quick to react to the hilarious footage. One person in particular commented, "Yeeeeesss I'm here for it mama say she tryna see if you learned anything from her." Another replied, "Not she tryna see if you got moves like her!"

A third individual then chimed in, "Girll. Okayy moma let em know you got moves too." Someone else, in the meantime, noted, "Lmfaooo girl I would have done the sameee thinggg."

Kash Doll is among "BMF" cast members who attended the Starz show's premiere on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She joined the likes of 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Moneybagg Yo, Kandi Burruss, Jacob Latimore and others.

When stepping out to the event, Kash was accompanied by her partner Tracy T. When posing with her beau on the red carpet, she showed off her growing baby bump in a black tight dress. Her man, meanwhile, hugged her from behind.

Kash announced her pregnancy on Thursday, September 23. Sharing maternity photos on her Instagram account, the expectant mom raved, "The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it's a baby in there and today it's the bmf premiere. I'm so overwhelmed with joy #divineorder #Godstiming."