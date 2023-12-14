Ellen DeGeneres Remembers Last Trip With Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on His Death Anniversary

NBC/Mike Rozman Celebrity

The 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' alum takes to Instagram to recall some of her fondest memories with her late collaborator, including their last trip before the talk show ended in May 2022.

Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres honored Stephen "tWitch" Boss on the anniversary of his death. On Wednesday, December 13, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" alum recalled some of her fondest memories with him, including their last trip just before the talk show ended in May 2022.

"We went to Vegas, one of the last trips we did," Ellen shared in a video posted on her Instagram account. "And we saw Silk Sonic, and we both were huge fans. That was really fun, singing to each other, and just being in Vegas together was really fun."

The 65-year-old also talked about another "hilarious" trip the two took with executive producer Andy Lassner to Miraval Resort. "I loved that every single day after the show," she said, "we would sing and dance to some song and then we would make each other laugh somehow. And then we would walk off arm in arm and walk to my dressing room, which was the first one we got to. And I would say, 'I love you,' and he would say, 'Love you much.' And then he would walk off to his. I miss that."

"His memory lives on, I love him so much. I miss him so much," she continued. "And it's a reminder every single day that you just don't know what people are going through."

Ellen noted that she had no idea about tWitch's struggle because "he was a happy guy, I thought." Ellen added, "I was really close to him. And he never shared that with me. So that is sad, that he didn't feel like he could find a way out and share that he was struggling. Because we all would have done anything we could to help him. I miss him every single day, but I have amazing memories of him."

tWitch's mother Connie Boss Alexander also posted an emotional message as well as a montage of images and videos of her late son on her page. "A year ago today.., you sent your last I love you's, your final check-ins and closed your eyes in this earthly realm and awoke with all the ancestors in the presence of God," she wrote in the Tuesday post.

"My first born, my first heartbeat, my Booboo (I can see that little smirk, yes I said it), my beautiful son, Stephen Laurel Boss, I miss you beyond words and love you through eternity," she concluded.

