Kim Zolciak Dubbed 'Mentally Ill' for Posting Fake Pregnancy Announcement Once Again

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star comes under fire once again for posting a fake pregnancy announcement just weeks after lying about her daughter being pregnant.

Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak has left fans furious with her recent post. "The Real Housewives Of Atlanta" star found herself being dubbed "mentally ill" for posting a fake pregnancy announcement yet again.

On Monday, December 11, the 45-year-old shared a sonogram with her name on it. The date was written, "12-01-2023" with brightly colored circles. In the caption, she penne, "OH BABY … what a way to end 2023 #LinkInBio."

Once people clicked the link, it turned out to be an old article from September 2022, where Kim was celebrating the pregnancy news of a friend. One upset fan then commented, "Pretending to be pregnant for clickbait? Wow." Another fumed, "Given your most recent post, you are clearly VERY MENTALLY ILL or BROKE TO THE POINT OF LYING."

A third opined, "She legit needs a mental health intervention." Someone else joined in, "She's so embarrassing." A different individual raged, "Total fake news no ones pregnant they just need clicks to pay their bills and try to save their house that has less then 39 days till foreclosure."

Back on November 28, Kim fake sonogram picture implying her daughter was pregnant. "I'M SO EXCITED TO BE A GRANDMA! #LinkInBio" she wrote in the caption of the photo which was uploaded both to her feed and Story.

